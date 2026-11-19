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Ballo Arthur Pita has announced the cast for this year's production of The Little Match Girl, returning for its sixth London season this Christmas and making its debut at the iconic Wilton's Music Hall.

The cast includes Tanisha Addicott, Karl Fagerlund Brekke, Dominic Lamb, Ashley Morgan-Davies, Faith Prendergast and Anna Yliaho, with music performed live by Ewan Wardrop. Directed and choreographed by Arthur Pita, the production opens on Thursday 3 December and runs until Saturday 2 January 2027.

Set within the unique surroundings of Wilton's Music Hall, The Little Match Girl offers the perfect festive treat for audiences of all ages (5 and over). Combining dance, song and Frank Moon's evocative live music, this heart-warming and visually captivating production brings Andersen's timeless tale to life in a magical theatrical experience filled with humour, wonder and hope.

On a snow-covered Christmas Eve in an imaginary Italian town, a young girl journeys through the streets selling matches to survive and keep warm. Along the way, she encounters moments of hardship and humanity in a moving winter tale of compassion, imagination and resilience.

Originally commissioned by DanceEast, The Little Match Girl premiered in November 2013 and has since enjoyed five hugely successful festive seasons at Sadler's Wells Lilian Baylis Studio and has performed at venues across the UK and internationally. In 2025, the production was honoured with the Hans Christian Anderson Award in Odense, Denmark.

The Little Match Girl is choreographed and directed by Arthur Pita, with music composed by Frank Moon and set and costume designs by Yann Seabra. Produced by Ballo Arthur Pita. Originally commissioned by DanceEast and supported by Arts Council England.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Soho place 18% 2 Birmingham Hippodrome 16% 3 Theatr Clwyd 11% 4 National Theatre 11% 5 Unicorn Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Sydney Diamond - 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Edinburgh Festival Fringe 29% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 13% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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