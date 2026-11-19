"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Cast Set For THE LITTLE MATCH GIRL at Wilton's Music Hall
Arthur Pita directs and choreographs the dance-theatre adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's tale, marking its debut at Wilton's Music Hall.
Ballo Arthur Pita has announced the cast for this year's production of The Little Match Girl, returning for its sixth London season this Christmas and making its debut at the iconic Wilton's Music Hall.
The cast includes Tanisha Addicott, Karl Fagerlund Brekke, Dominic Lamb, Ashley Morgan-Davies, Faith Prendergast and Anna Yliaho, with music performed live by Ewan Wardrop. Directed and choreographed by Arthur Pita, the production opens on Thursday 3 December and runs until Saturday 2 January 2027.
Set within the unique surroundings of Wilton's Music Hall, The Little Match Girl offers the perfect festive treat for audiences of all ages (5 and over). Combining dance, song and Frank Moon's evocative live music, this heart-warming and visually captivating production brings Andersen's timeless tale to life in a magical theatrical experience filled with humour, wonder and hope.
On a snow-covered Christmas Eve in an imaginary Italian town, a young girl journeys through the streets selling matches to survive and keep warm. Along the way, she encounters moments of hardship and humanity in a moving winter tale of compassion, imagination and resilience.
Originally commissioned by DanceEast, The Little Match Girl premiered in November 2013 and has since enjoyed five hugely successful festive seasons at Sadler's Wells Lilian Baylis Studio and has performed at venues across the UK and internationally. In 2025, the production was honoured with the Hans Christian Anderson Award in Odense, Denmark.
The Little Match Girl is choreographed and directed by Arthur Pita, with music composed by Frank Moon and set and costume designs by Yann Seabra. Produced by Ballo Arthur Pita. Originally commissioned by DanceEast and supported by Arts Council England.
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