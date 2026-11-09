Cast Set For SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM at Upstairs at the Gatehouse

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The cast has been revealed for Side By Side By Sondheim at Upstairs at the Gatehouse. Performances will run 10 December, 2026 - 17 January, 2027.

The cast will be led by Oliver Sidney, Katherine Strohmaier, Emily Ooi, and Adam Christian David.

The musical revue features Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, plus music by Leonard Bernstein, Mary Rodgers, Richard Rodgers, and Jule Styne. It will be directed by Amanda Noar, with Musical Director Harry Style.

In 1976, at what turned out to be the midpoint of his life, a revue premiered in London celebrating Stephen Sondheim's already extraordinary body of work. Fifty years later, SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM returns to swing the spotlight onto the first half of a career that changed what a musical could be.

With an array of hits and rarities from COMPANY, FOLLIES, WEST SIDE STORY, and more, this fast-paced revue, presented by a quartet of all-singing, all-dancing, all-piano-playing performers, invites you to sit side by side (by side) as Sondheim becomes Sondheim.

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