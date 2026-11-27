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The Orange Tree Theatre has announced the full casting for William Shakespeare's King Lear and Richard II. Joining the previously announced Roger Allam (King Lear/Duke of York), Freddie Fox (Edmund/King Richard), Arthur Hughes (Edgar/Henry Bolingbroke), and Amber James (Cordelia/Isabella) are Aaron Anthony (Albany/Harry Percy), Daniel Burke (Oswald/Aumerle), Robert Mountford (Fool/Bishop Of Carlisle), Dorothea Myer-Bennett (Goneril/Bagot), Owen Oakeshott (Cornwall/Scroop), Eve Ponsonby (Regan/Green), Dominic Rowan (Kent/Northumberland), and David Schofield (Gloucester/John of Gaunt). The company will perform the Shakespeares in repertory, directed by OT's Artistic Director Tom Littler.

King Lear and Richard II will open on 3 March, with previews from 15 February, and run until 10 April 2027.

Artistic Director of the Orange Tree Theatre, Tom Littler said today: “For my final productions as the Orange Tree's Artistic Director, I couldn't be happier to have assembled this remarkable ensemble. Ever since I assisted Peter Hall on seasons in Bath twenty years ago, I have been a believer in the power of repertory: plays in conversation with each other; actors appearing in contrasting and complementary roles. It's a rewarding challenge for artists and a treat for audiences, and I'm hugely looking forward to tackling these two masterpieces, both circling themes of enduring potency: identity and power; loyalty and love; family and state.”

KING LEAR & RICHARD II

By William Shakespeare

Directed By Tom Littler

Performed in Repertory

Cast: Roger Allam (King Lear/Duke of York); Aaron Anthony (Albany/Harry Percy); Daniel Burke (Oswald/Aumerle); Freddie Fox (Edmund/King Richard); Arthur Hughes (Edgar/Henry Bolingbroke); Amber James (Cordelia/Isabella); Robert Mountford (Fool/Bishop Of Carlisle); Dorothea Myer-Bennett (Goneril/Bagot); Owen Oakeshott (Cornwall/Scroop); Eve Ponsonby (Regan/Green); Dominic Rowan (Kent/Northumberland); David Schofield (Gloucester/John of Gaunt).

Creatives: Director: Tom Littler; Associate Director: Becca Chadder; Set Design: Simon Kenny; Costume Design: Louie Whitemore; Lighting Design: Peter Mumford; Sound Design & Composer: Max Pappenheim; Movement Director: Julia Cave; Fight Director: Philip d'Orléans; Casting Director: Matilda James CDG; Lighting Associate & Programmer: Sam Bernstein; Assistant Director: Flora Emily Thomson; Costume Supervisor: Alexandra Kharibian

When King Lear gives up his crown in favour of his three daughters, he triggers a civil war which tears his country apart. As the royal family disintegrates, the villainous Edmund seizes his chance for glory. Siblings turn on siblings, children turn on fathers, and a country turns against itself in William Shakespeare's most powerful tragedy.

Triple Olivier Award winner Roger Allam plays King Lear. One of Britain's finest stage actors, renowned for his Shakespearean performances, Allam's screen credits include Endeavour, The Choral, The Thick of It, and Tamara Drewe.

A kingdom on a knife-edge. King Richard is a monarch of absolute power and divine right to rule. Easily swayed and badly advised, Richard plunges England into an ever-deepening crisis, as his uncle, the Duke of York, tries to rescue the country from disaster. But Richard's enemies – led by his cousin, Henry Bolingbroke – are powerful, angry, and out for revenge.

Shakespeare's most beautiful and accessible history play is a story about the mysteries of gaining, keeping, and losing power. Richard is played by Olivier Award nominee Freddie Fox, one of Britain's most exciting young actors, known for House of the Dragon and Slow Horses.

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