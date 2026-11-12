Carrie Hope Fletcher Will Lead New Musical BALLAD LINES at The Other Palace

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Carrie Hope Fletcher (Heathers, Waitress, Les Miserables), will star in the new musical Ballad Lines, co-created by award-winning Scottish singer-songwriter Finn Anderson (Islander, Streets) and award-winning director Tania Azevedo (But I'm a Cheerleader). The production will run for 12 weeks only at The Other Palace from 11 April – 4 July.

Following the London premiere at Southwark Playhouse Elephant earlier this year, this musical blends Scottish, Irish and Appalachian ballads with a bold contemporary score performed by an all-female band. A 17-track concept album, recorded by a guest cast, was released on 12 September 2025 and has had over 2 million streams. Listen to the album below!

Carrie Hope Fletcher said: “I am so excited to be joining the cast of Ballad Lines. I became entranced by the music over social media when it was at the Southwark Playhouse and I remember thinking “I want to be in a show like that!”. So getting the opportunity to sing Finn Anderson's score and tell the story that he and Tania Azevedo have beautifully crafted is really exciting and I just can't wait to get started!”

Producers Katy Lipson and Kate Taylor said: “Following the incredible reaction we received at Southwark Playhouse, it is a privilege as producers to bring this brilliant new musical back to London. We saw first-hand how audiences found community and strength in the stories and songs of Sarah and her ancestors unlike any new musical we've ever produced. Taking the show to The Other Palace allows us to expand the cast, story, design and themes of this mighty musical, and we're delighted for both returning and new audiences to discover Finn Anderson and Tania Azevedo's rich and evocative work.”

Shining a light on identity, belonging and heritage, the journey of Ballad Lines began in 2018, commissioned jointly by the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and Northwestern's American Music Theatre Project. An earlier iteration of the musical received its world premiere in 2023 at Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling under its former title A Mothers Song. Full casting will be announced in the coming months.

Finn Anderson said: “At its core, Ballad Lines is about the stories and songs we inherit, and how we reshape them to make them our own. I'm over the moon to welcome Carrie and her extraordinary, powerful voice to this production, and can't wait to share our story with London audiences at The Other Palace this spring.”

Tania Azevedo said: 'We're thrilled and honoured to have Carrie Hope Fletcher lead our Ballad Lines company. Carrie is an exceptional artist, with a voice, an honesty and a fearlessness that have moved audiences for years, and from our very first conversation it was clear she understood the character of Sarah completely. I can't wait to share what we discover together.'

When New Yorker Sarah (Carrie Hope Fletcher) moves into a new apartment with her girlfriend, she receives a mysterious box from her late, estranged Aunt. Inside, audio tapes reveal the heart-wrenching stories and powerful songs of her ancestors. Thrown back into the lives of these extraordinary women, Sarah finds herself on a journey that will force her to confront her past and transform her future. Ballad Lines is a life-affirming musical for anyone who has ever questioned where they come from - and what they choose to pass on.

The Ballad Lines creative team includes music direction by Shonagh Murray, choreography by Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, set and costume design by Diego Pitarch, lighting design by Simon Wilkinson, Eliza Beth Stevens is the Associate Director, Titch Gosling is the Production Manager, RJG Productions is the General Manager and Jane Deitch is the Casting Director.

Ballad Lines is lead produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and Kate Taylor for KT Producing.

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