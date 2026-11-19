"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Cameron Mackintosh Donates £2 Million to Denville Hall Centenary Appeal
The support will help Denville Hall to expand accommodation and care for people who have spent their lives working across the performing arts.
Cameron Mackintosh has given £2 million through the Mackintosh Foundation to Denville Hall’s £26 million Centenary Appeal. The support will help Denville Hall to expand accommodation and care for people who have spent their lives working across the performing arts. The new building will honour Lord and Lady Attenborough.
Plans for the funds include assisted living accommodation, offering older members of the profession the chance to live independently, with companionship and support close by.
Sir Cameron Mackintosh’s gift is a tribute to his friend Richard and to the care and community Denville Hall has provided for generations of performers and colleagues.
The Centenary Appeal will support three new buildings and Alfred’s Fund, an endowment to help sustain the charity’s work into the future.
"We’re grateful to Sir Cameron and the Mackintosh Foundation for helping us build a stronger future for Denville Hall and the people who call it home," reads a statement on Denville Hall's social media.
Find out more about the plans and how to support the appeal at denvillehall.org.uk/centenary.
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