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Cameron Mackintosh has given £2 million through the Mackintosh Foundation to Denville Hall’s £26 million Centenary Appeal. The support will help Denville Hall to expand accommodation and care for people who have spent their lives working across the performing arts. The new building will honour Lord and Lady Attenborough.

Plans for the funds include assisted living accommodation, offering older members of the profession the chance to live independently, with companionship and support close by.

Sir Cameron Mackintosh’s gift is a tribute to his friend Richard and to the care and community Denville Hall has provided for generations of performers and colleagues.

The Centenary Appeal will support three new buildings and Alfred’s Fund, an endowment to help sustain the charity’s work into the future.

"We’re grateful to Sir Cameron and the Mackintosh Foundation for helping us build a stronger future for Denville Hall and the people who call it home," reads a statement on Denville Hall's social media.



Find out more about the plans and how to support the appeal at denvillehall.org.uk/centenary.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 15% 2 Soho place 15% 3 Theatr Clwyd 13% 4 National Theatre 10% 5 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Sydney Diamond - 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Edinburgh Festival Fringe 21% 2 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 12% 4 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 12% 5 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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