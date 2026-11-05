CEILIDH Extends Run at Shoreditch Town Hall in London

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

CEILIDH has announced that, due to demand, it is extending its run at Shoreditch Town Hall until 28 February 2027 - with Christmas, New Year's Eve and Burns Night performances now on sale. The first look trailer has now been released – download here

Directed by Tony Award-winning Sam Pinkleton and co-produced by Alan Cumming, this new musical is bursting with music, dancing, and storytelling. Hailed as 'an absolute belter' (Sunday Express) and 'a foot-stomping, hand-clapping, arm-flinging celebration' (The Observer), the production has audiences and critics alike on their feet.

'A life-affirming fun night out' (Whatsonstage) CEILIDH has taken residence at the iconic Shoreditch Town Hall, located in London's thriving East End just a few minutes from Old Street Station (Northern Line) and Shoreditch High Street (London Overground). Known as the city's creative and cultural hub, Shoreditch is renowned for its world-class street art, independent boutiques, and eclectic food markets, making it the perfect neighbourhood to experience Ceilidh with a pre-show dinner or post-show cocktail.

Following its hugely successful UK premiere as part of Alan Cumming's inaugural season at Pitlochry Festival Theatre, Ceilidh written by Scottish duo Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie has captured the imagination of audiences with its infectious energy, exhilarating music and feel-good celebration of Scottish culture. The Shoreditch Town Hall extension gives even more audiences the chance to experience this joyful, high-energy theatrical event. The UK tour will be postponed with more details to be announced.

Told in the way of every great Ceilidh, with dances, drinks and songs, we follow one family's unforgettable story as it unfolds across the hall. As you share the experience with those around you, this joyful and moving journey reminds us that the people we love never leave us. Step through the doors of Shoreditch Town Hall, grab a drink, and leave the cold behind. Come alone, bring friends, or gather the family. You'll laugh, you'll cry, and you might even choose to join a dance.

Leading the cast is Scott Gilmour as Ramsay, Kyle Gardiner as Alternate Ramsay, David Rankine as Leo, Kirsty Findlay as Euna, George Drennan as Older Man, Annie Grace as Older Euna/Lady Buchanan/Moira, Star Penders as Granny Maclavaney/Maria, Rori Hawthorn as Rowan, Jerome Lincoln as Lucas, Laura Lovemore as Yvonne, Charlie West as Fiddles/Duncan the Stout/Darren, Harry Ward as Dave/Lord Buchanan, Leo Shak as Ensemble, Elinor Peregrin as Ensemble, Helen Logan as Ensemble and Robin Mackenzie as Piper/Ensemble.

This brand-new musical features an original book, music and lyrics by acclaimed Scottish duo Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie who have written, developed and produced over 20 new works as a partnership. Using music, song, humour and heart: they strive to tell stories that bring people together. The pair collaborated with companies including The National Theatre of Scotland, Goodspeed Musicals, Fiasco Theater, Dundee Rep, and are this years recipients of the prestigious Jonathan Larson Grant for Musical Theatre Writing.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming