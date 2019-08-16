'Broadway on the West End' Comes to The Pianoworks

Johnson Brock and Brock Harris have created an all-American star studded benefit cabaret taking place on Wednesday August 21st at Pianoworks West End.

All proceeds from "Broadway on the West End" will benefit three charities: Make a Difference Trust, Industry Minds UK, and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Headlining the evening will be two members from the original Broadway cast of Aladdin, Courtney Reed and Marisha Wallace.

Courtney is starring as Jasmine in Aladdin on the West End. Marisha is starring as Becky in Waitress on the West End. Marisha's London debut was a dynamite performance as Effie in Dreamgirls.



As cousins, Johnson Brock and Brock Harris grew up singing musical theatre tunes for their family in Oklahoma.

Johnson has performed all across the US and toured Asia with Disney. He plans to make London his home very soon.

Brock is a filmmaker and actor based in Los Angeles. Brock can be seen in the recently aired 'American Princess' on Lifetime.

The cabaret cast is full of Yankees who have found themselves in London: Brandon Oneill, Haley Catherine, Jonathon Grant, Greg Canestrari, Ryan Forde Iosco, Natasha Edwards, Catherine Purcell, Ayanna Coleman Potempa, Laura Powers, Oliver Lidert, as well as two Brits (Danny Becker and Francesca Fenech) singing duets with our American cast.

Nick Barstow is music directing the six-piece band for the benefit cabaret. Doors open at 9:30pm at Pianoworks West End.

Tickets can be booked here - www.ticketsource.co.uk/singeasywestend





