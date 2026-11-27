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The Belgrade Theatre has launched its annual Making Memories appeal, with the aim of raising £20,000 to help local children and families facing challenging circumstances experience the magic of live theatre this Christmas.

The campaign helps provide free tickets to the Belgrade's festive pantomime for families who might otherwise be unable to afford a trip to the theatre, giving more children the opportunity to enjoy the excitement, laughter and wonder of a traditional Christmas show.

This year's spectacular pantomime, Beauty and the Beast, is running at the Belgrade Theatre until 2 January, bringing festive entertainment to audiences across Coventry and beyond.

Last year, thanks to the generosity of audiences, supporters and fundraisers, the Making Memories appeal raised an impressive £19,232. This enabled 933 children from 233 families to attend performances, sharing special experiences and creating lasting memories together.

For the families who benefit, the impact can be about so much more than simply attending a show.

One parent, whose family attended through the campaign, said: “Thank you so much for gifting us some much-needed laughter and sparkle. We all had such a beautiful evening. We laughed so much and my son even said he'd like to try out for his school's next theatrical production next year!”

Another family described the experience as: “Moments of pure joy, togetherness, and escapism. It has helped create lasting memories and offered much-needed comfort during difficult times.”

Emma Flatley, Interim CEO of the Belgrade Theatre, said: “We know from the families we support that these experiences can have a lasting impact, bringing joy and inspiration at a time when it is needed most. We're incredibly grateful to everyone who supports the campaign and helps make these magical experiences possible.”

The Belgrade is calling on local businesses, organisations and individuals to get behind this year's appeal and help reach the £20,000 target. Supporters can contribute through direct donations or by organising festive fundraising activities and collections.

Every contribution, whatever its size, will help more children and families enjoy a shared experience at the theatre this Christmas.

To support the Making Memories appeal, visit belgrade.co.uk/support/donate-to-us/making-memories. Anyone interested in organising a fundraising event or collection can contact memories@belgrade.co.uk for further information.

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