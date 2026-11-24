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The Barbican will welcome the multi-award-winning French-Norwegian theatre company Plexus Polaire back to our theatre in Spring 2027. Last at the Barbican in 2025 with their critically-acclaimed take on Moby Dick, this time they turn to the seminal work of Henrik Ibsen with an adaptation of A Doll's House (3 – 6 Feb), starring Plexus Polaire's artistic director Yngvild Aspeli. Plexus Polaire's A Doll's House celebrates its UK premiere at the Barbican as part of our ongoing partnership with MimeLondon.

In this interpretation, we follow Nora Helmer, a housewife reckoning with the web of lies her marriage has been built on. Masterfully designed human-sized puppets, enormous spiders, striking imagery and Plexus Polaire's characteristically intelligent perspective on classic literature combine to reimagine this story of artifice and deceit via the most apt of mediums - puppetry.

A Doll's House arrives at the Barbican at an especially apt moment; 2028 marks the bicentennial anniversary of Ibsen's birth, and as the date approaches, Norwegians are reflecting on their greatest writer whose numerous works – including Hedda Gabler, An Enemy of the People, and Rosmersholm as well as A Doll's House – have had a huge impact on literary history.

Barbican Theatre is proud to partner once again with MimeLondon, who continue to fly the flag for contemporary physical and visual theatre. Across various London theatres including the Barbican, MimeLondon showcases London and UK premieres of world-class productions, as well as expert-led workshops. As well as A Doll's House, the Barbican partners with MimeLondon to present Andrew Dawson's Absence and Presence and Cie Modo Grosso's Tout / Rien, both in The Pit this January.

Yngvild Aspeli, Artistic Director of Plexus Polaire and star of A Doll's House, says, "I am interested in how puppetry can be used to breathe new life into classical plays. Bringing A Doll's House to the Barbican is really a dream come true. Champagne and macaroons!"

Toni Racklin, Barbican Head of Theatre & Dance, said, "What a pleasure it is to welcome back Plexus Polaire, two years after their unforgettable Moby Dick took our audience by storm. Yngvild and Plexus Polaire are truly at the forefront of innovative puppet theatre, redefining what theatre can be when beautifully crafted inanimate objects can be brought to life, and deliver classic tales, so fantastically. Thank you to all involved, including MimeLondon, who year after year work with us to showcase the very best in movement, mime, puppetry and so much more."

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 14% 2 Savoy Theatre 10% 3 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 4 The Other Palace 8% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 12% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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