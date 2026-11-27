BEAU The Musical Will Open at The Vaults in London's Waterloo in the Spring
The immersive pop-country musical transfers from sold-out US runs, which earned it 10 Drama Desk Award nominations.
Following sold-out runs in the US and ten Drama Desk Award nominations, including Outstanding Musical, Beau the Musical will make its UK debut at London's The Vaults in spring 2027. Transforming the theatre into a lively Nashville bar, this groundbreaking, immersive musical follows a young queer musician after a life-changing discovery uproots his life. Conceived and written by two-time Emmy-nominated artist Douglas Lyons (Chicken & Biscuits, Broadway; Table 17, New York Times Critics' Pick 2024), with an original score by Lyons and acclaimed composer Ethan D. Pakchar, Beau the Musical features an original pop-country score to bring to life a moving story of family secrets and second chances.
Struggling with his place at school and unanswered questions around who he is, Beau the Musical follows Ace Baker and his discovery that Beau, his deceased grandfather, is still alive. Confronted with unexplained family history and strained relationships, Ace’s world is turned upside down as he traces the echoes of the past in search for his own identity. Over the five summers that follow, sharing music and memories between them, Ace must still face his own journey in finding his voice, challenging everything he thought he knew.
Set within a theatre-turned-Nashville bar, Beau the Musical invites audiences into a vibrant world of live music and intimate storytelling, blurring the boundaries between theatre and live gig. With eight actor-musicians performing a soulful score, the show explores what it means to belong and whether it’s ever too late to rewrite your family story.
Douglas Lyons comments, I'm beyond thrilled to bring Ace Baker and his band across the pond to London. After a terrific 2025, with two sold-out New York City productions of Beau, this next step is a literal dream. The cast we've assembled are all actor-muso rockstars, and after recently making my London playwriting debut with Table 17 at Kiln Theatre, it's pretty cool to return just months later as a composer-lyricist. Beau is ready to rock. See you at The Vaults!
The UK premiere brings together an award-winning international creative and producing team. Directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes (Spamalot; Bright Star; Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Broadway), the UK production is produced by three-time Tony Award-nominated Bryan McCaffrey (Operation Mincemeat; John Proctor is the Villain; The Notebook, Broadway), two-time Tony Award-nominated Lindsay Gates (CATS: The Jellicle Ball; Titaníque) and Leah Michalos. Managed by Kirk & Granite, an international producing partnership between Scottish theatre creatives McCaffrey and James Steel (Hit Machine, Soho Theatre; Fly More Than You Fall, Southwark Playhouse Elephant; USHERS: The Front of House Musical, The Other Palace), this coming-of-age musical brings the lively energy of Tennessee into the heart of London.
The cast for the UK premiere of Beau the Musical will be announced soon.
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