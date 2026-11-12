BARDO, New Vocal Arts House, Launches to Reimagine Choral Music for New Audiences

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A new arts organisation is launching with a mission to transform how audiences engage with classical and vocal music.

BARDO, a new vocal arts house founded by conductor and artistic director Jamie Powe, will create multidisciplinary theatrical experiences built around voices, occupying the space between concert, theatre and live experience. Rather than changing the music itself, BARDO seeks to remove barriers that have historically prevented new audiences engaging with classical performance by reimagining how it is presented. This new model for vocal performance responds to changing audience expectations while preserving and championing classical music for future generations.

Celebrating its launch at Rich Mix in London last night, BARDO believes the challenge facing classical music is not a lack of interest, but a lack of formats that feel relevant to contemporary audiences. The company will work with interdisciplinary artists to create visually ambitious productions that combine vocal music with theatre, design, puppetry, projection and storytelling to draw in wide-ranging audiences.

This news comes at a time when classical music is facing an audience crisis. Research from 2018/19 highlighted that 78% of live classical music attendees were over 55, and only 5% came from Black, Asian or mixed ethnic backgrounds[1], whilst more recent research from Candlelight Classical Pulse found that one in five British non-attendees surveyed said they do not engage because they feel they do not know enough about classical music.[2]

At the same time, younger audiences are actively seeking new live experiences, with 91% of 8,000 Gen Z and Millennials surveyed across ten counties open to new classical music formats.In addition, nearly a third (29%) of Brits surveyed identified 'genre-blending' as the most appealing way to experience classical music.2

Jamie Powe, Founder and Artistic Director of BARDO, said, 'For many people, attending a classical concert can feel like entering a world with its own rules, traditions and expectations. If you don't already know the repertoire or the etiquette, it can feel as though it's simply not for you.

"BARDO was created in response to that challenge. We believe the future of classical music depends not on changing the music itself, but on transforming how people experience it. By bringing together extraordinary voices with artists from across different disciplines, we want to create multidisciplinary experiences that connect with audiences who may never have considered attending a traditional classical performance.

"We're building a new artistic model that sits between concert, theatre and experience, opening up vocal music to new audiences while celebrating the power of the artform."

Alongside its productions, BARDO plans to build partnerships and audience development initiatives designed to reach people who have traditionally felt excluded from classical music and choral performance.

BARDO's debut production, The Matchgirl Passion, brings together Oscar Wilde's The Happy Prince and Hans Christian Andersen's The Little Match Girl, two tales united by a profound compassion for those whom society chooses not to see. Blending voices, puppetry and projection, this visual reimagining of David Lang's Pulitzer Prize-winning The Little Match Girl Passion features music by David Lang, Caroline Shaw, Joanna Marsh and Henry Purcell, creating a rich and evocative theatrical experience, taking place at Marylebone Theatre in February 2027, with further details to be announced next week. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday 18th November.

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