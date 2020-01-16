Atri Banerjee and Lauren O'Leary Will Host The Stage Awards 2020.

According to The Stage, director Atri Banerjee and actor Lauren O'Leary will host The Stage Awards 2020. Both Banerjee and O'Leary were winners at The Stage Debut Awards 2019.

Banerjee was awarded best director for Hobson's Choice at Manchester's Royal Exchange. O'Leary won The Stage Debut Award for best actress in a play for The Awkward Years at the Other Room, Cardiff.

Read more on The Stage.

The Stage Awards, in association with Integro Insurance Brokers Ltd, were set up to celebrate theatrical achievements in West End, regional, fringe and international theatre. The shortlist is decided by The Stage's senior editorial team, following extensive consultation with leading figures in the theatre industry and a public nomination process. Winners will be announced on January 31, 2020 at a ceremony at the Royal Opera House.

Previous winners have included The National Theatre, Matthew Bourne's New Adventures, Sonia Friedman Productions, Hjinx Theatre Cardiff, Nottingham Playhouse and London's Bush Theatre.

Check out the shortlist for the 2020 awards here.





