Apply Now for The Sondheim Festival Bursary and Win €3,000

Festival Director Christine Scarry has revealed The Sondheim Festival Bursary worth €3,000 - generously sponsored by HP - which will be awarded by open competition. The money provided by The Sondheim Festival Bursary is for the support and advancement of the winner's musical theatre education.

The minimum age for entry to the Bursary competition is 18 years at 1 October, 2023; there is no upper age limit.

Selected finalists will give a special performance at the Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny during The Sondheim Festival weekend which takes place in Kilkenny on 7-8 October, 2023, after which the winner will be chosen and presented with the Bursary by Broadway star, Liz Callaway. Tony Award nominee and Emmy winner, Liz Callaway is the singing powerhouse behind multiple Disney female leads, including Jasmine and Anastasia.

We are deeply grateful to HP for supporting The Sondheim Festival and the musical theatre industry by providing this incredibly generous award.

This is the Festival's second year celebrating the late, great composer famous for West Side Story, Sweeney Todd and Into The Woods with a Kilkenny-based weekend of events. Performance Masterclasses with Liz Callaway and Paul Monaghan have already been announced, and further event details will be released over the next few weeks.