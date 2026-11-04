Angel Blue Withdraws From Royal Opera's AIDA; Marigona Qerkezi to Take Over Title Role

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The Royal Opera has announced that soprano Angel Blue has withdrawn from its upcoming production of Aida, scheduled to run from May 19 through June 12, 2027. Kosovar soprano Marigona Qerkezi will assume the title role for all performances.

Blue's withdrawal follows her decision to step away from all operatic performances for the remainder of the 2026–27 season. The singer has shared a statement regarding her decision on her official Instagram account.

Qerkezi was already scheduled to appear as Aida on May 26 and June 1 and 7. She will now perform the role throughout the entire engagement.

The soprano made her Royal Opera debut in 2025 as Leonora in Verdi's Il trovatore. She has previously portrayed Aida at Deutsche Oper Berlin, Teatro de la Maestranza, Ópera A Coruña, Polish National Opera and Dubai Opera.

Her international credits also include performances at Oper Frankfurt, Royal Danish Opera and Opernhaus Düsseldorf. Most recently, she made her Stuttgart Opera debut in October 2026, performing the title role in Puccini's Tosca.

The remainder of the cast for Aida will remain unchanged.

The Royal Opera's production of Aida is scheduled for May 19 through June 12, 2027.

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