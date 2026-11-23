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The Royal Shakespeare Company has announced that Alexander Zeldin's The Inequalities will transfer to The Other Place, Stratford-upon-Avon from Thursday 3 – Sat 19 June 2027 in a new co-production between A Zeldin Company and Almeida Theatre, in association with RSC, Internationaal Theater Amsterdam, Athens Epidaurus Festival, and Compagnie A Zeldin, and supported by Arts Council England.

This epic theatrical event will see new productions of Alexander Zeldin's critically acclaimed plays; Beyond Caring, LOVE and Faith, Hope and Charity performed together as a trilogy for the first time ever in 2027, presenting intimate stories of work, home and community across the UK.

Audiences can experience all three plays in one day on selected performances throughout the run. See below for further information.

RSC Co-Artistic Directors Tamara Harvey and Daniel Evans said, “These three remarkable plays, written and directed by Alexander Zeldin, reflect our ambition to collaborate with the very best artists, to create thrilling, contemporary theatre that speaks to our world now. To be presenting this landmark trilogy of plays in association with A Zeldin Company, Almeida Theatre and our international producing partners is hugely exciting and we are delighted that RSC audiences will have the opportunity to experience this once-in-a-generation theatrical event in Stratford-upon-Avon in 2027.”

Led by writer and director Alexander Zeldin and producer Faye Merralls, A Zeldin Company (AZC) makes blazingly contemporary theatre about the world we live in, bringing overlooked stories to a global audience.​ Since it was founded in 2019, every AZC stage production has toured internationally, reaching audiences in 13 countries across 40 theatrical engagements to date.

Opening at Almeida Theatre from Monday, 22 March to Saturday, 22 May 2027, The Inequalities transfers to The Other Place, Stratford-upon-Avon from Thursday 3 June for a strictly limited run, with local press performances of all three plays on Wednesday 9 June.

Priority booking opens from10am on Tuesday 24 November with public booking available from Friday 27 November at 10am. For further information, visit www.rsc.org.uk.

Alexander Zeldin, writer and director of The Inequalities, and co-director of A Zeldin Company (AZC) said, "Beyond Caring, LOVE and Faith, Hope and Charity are plays that are very close to my heart. Together they explore the long-term impact of social violence and of austerity, which is, I think, the big political idea of our time at the root of the divisions that now tear us apart. These three plays are not stories about the disenfranchised, or those on the margins: they are stories that speak to all of us, to what kind of world we want to live in.

Ever since we founded A Zeldin Company in 2019, it has been our long-held ambition to bring these plays back together as a trilogy: The Inequalities. Now thanks to our incredible partners - Almeida Theatre, RSC, Internationaal Theater Amsterdam, Athens Epidaurus Festival, Compagnie A Zeldin - and with the support of Arts Council England, that ambition has become a reality and we cannot wait to welcome audiences from across the UK and internationally into this epic theatrical event.

I have always dreamt of working at the RSC. It is one of the most important homes of theatrical innovation and has hosted landmark event-theatre productions like Peter Brook's Theatre of Cruelty season and the Histories Cycle. I am very excited about being part of Daniel and Tamara's current season and to present this work to audiences in Stratford."

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 14% 2 Savoy Theatre 11% 3 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 11% 4 Prince Edward Theatre 7% 5 The Other Palace 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 18% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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