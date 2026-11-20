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Adrian Lukis, well known for playing Mr Wickham in the BBC's 1995 Pride and Prejudice adaptation, has announced 2027 tour dates for his acclaimed solo show, Being Mr Wickham, opening on 14 January at Curve, Leicester, before touring until the summer.

Being Mr Wickham offers a witty and revealing exploration of one of Jane Austen's most charmingly roguish gentlemen. Join Pride and Prejudice's George Wickham on the eve of his sixtieth birthday to lift the sheets on what exactly happened thirty years on from where we left him, and discover his own version of some very famous literary events.

Mr Wickham is ready to set the record straight. What really happened with Darcy? What did he feel about Lizzie? What happened at Waterloo? Not to mention Byron…

Adrian Lukis said: “Mr Wickham is back to set us straight: growing up with Darcy, surviving a horrific boarding school, Meryton and the Bennet girls, marriage to Lydia and much, much more. Spend an hour, if you dare, with Austen's most persuasive charmer. Whether you believe him or not is entirely up to you!”

Being Mr Wickham made its West End premiere at the Garrick Theatre in May 2026, following sold-out runs at Jermyn Street Theatre, in New York and at Chichester's Minerva Theatre.

The tour opens at Curve, Leicester (14-16 January) before visiting Lowry, Salford (17-20 March), Salisbury Playhouse (8 April), The Riverfront, Newport (6 May), Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds (26 May), The Malthouse Theatre, Canterbury (5 June), Bristol Old Vic (22-23 June), Lyceum, Edinburgh (1 July), The Roses Theatre, Tewkesbury (9 July), Lichfield Garrick (20 July) and Derby Theatre (21 July).

The Production Garden presents Original Theatre's production of Being Mr Wickham. It is written and performed by Adrian Lukis and directed by Guy Unsworth, with design by Libby Watson, lighting design by Johanna Town and sound design by Max Pappenheim.

Tour Dates

Curve, Leicester (14-16 January)

https://www.curveonline.co.uk/whats-on/shows/being-mr-wickham/

Lowry, Salford (17-20 March)

https://www.thelowry.com/whats-on/being-mr-wickham-jg39

Salisbury Playhouse (8 April)

https://www.wiltshirecreative.co.uk/events/being-mr-wickham

The Riverfront, Newport (6 May)

https://newportlive.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173694303

Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds (26 May)

www.theatreroyal.org/events/being-mr-wickham/

ON SALE SOON - priority sale 9 February; general sale 16 February

The Malthouse Theatre, Canterbury (5 June)

https://malthousetheatre.co.uk/event/being-mr-wickham/

Bristol Old Vic Theatre (22-23 June)

https://bristololdvic.org.uk/whats-on/being-mr-wickham

Lyceum, Edinburgh (1 July)

https://lyceum.org.uk/events/being-mr-wickham

The Roses Theatre, Tewkesbury (9 July)

https://www.rosestheatre.org/events/being-mr-wickham

Lichfield Garrick (20 July)

https://www.lichfieldgarrick.com/events/being-mr-wickham

Derby Theatre (21 July)

https://derbytheatre.co.uk/event/being-mr-wickham/

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Prince Edward Theatre 12% 2 Birmingham Hippodrome 11% 3 National Theatre 11% 4 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 8% 5 Bridge Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 18% 2 Lizzi Gee - RIDE THE CYCLONE Southwark Playhouse Elephant 13% 3 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 12% 4 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 11% 5 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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