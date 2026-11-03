Adam Riches to Return to Park Theatre With THE CAPTAIN and JIMMY in January 2027

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Park Theatre has announced the return of award-winning performer and writer Adam Riches with two acclaimed solo shows, The Captain and Jimmy, opening the Park200 2027 programme.

Winner of the 2026 Edinburgh Fringe First Award, The Captain tells the extraordinary story of Captain Matthew Webb, the first man to swim the English Channel. The production returns to Park Theatre from Tuesday 12 January to Saturday 23 January 2027.

Joining it is Jimmy, Riches' critically acclaimed one-man show exploring the remarkable sporting career of tennis legend Jimmy Connors. Following a completely sold-out run at Park Theatre in January 2026, the production returns from Thursday 14 January to Saturday 23 January 2027.

Both productions are written by Adam Riches and directed by Tom Parry, offering audiences two very different sporting stories brought to life through Riches' distinctive blend of physical performance, character comedy and storytelling.

THE CAPTAIN

The fastest took six hours and forty-five minutes. The longest was four times, non-stop, in a row. But the first? The first is all that matters. The first is all anybody remembers…

From the writer of the sold-out hit Jimmy comes The Captain, the story of the first man to swim the English Channel.

The bravery! The fortitude! The sheer outright insanity! It's time to remember this most humble of men, whose extraordinary feat ought to be far more celebrated than it is.

Captain Matthew Webb. A man who died as he lived, chasing the impossible.

JIMMY

The return of the biggest comeback in sport!

In 1974, Jimmy Connors was the greatest tennis player on the planet. By 1991, he was being annihilated at the US Open by his arch-nemesis' little brother.

What happened next was one of the greatest comebacks in sporting history. Fuelled by the ghosts of his turbulent past, Jimmy winds back the clock to remind the world what happens when you rattle the cage of a geriatric tiger, one last time.

A fast-paced, funny and intensely physical ride, Jimmy takes audiences deep inside the mind of an ageing, swaggering alpha.

Writer and performer Adam Riches said:

“It's great to be bringing The Captain to Park. It had such a terrific run in Edinburgh where audiences really seemed to engage with me sweeping them up inside a good old-fashioned yarn. And as for returning with the ever-popular Jimmy, well this just continues to be the show that keeps on giving. Doing both back-to-back will be a real test - but nothing compared to what these twin titans of sport overcame. A great way to start 2027. “

The Captain and Jimmy are produced by Park Theatre Productions and TIGCO.

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