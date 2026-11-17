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Theatrical charity Acting for Others has announced that William Differ will become Sole Chair of the charity, following the retirement of Sir Stephen Waley-Cohen, with whom he previously shared the role of Co-Chair. Waley-Cohen, who has been involved with Acting for Others for 12 years, will join the charity's group of Vice Presidents in recognition of his outstanding service.

Differ is Chief Operating Officer of Delfont Mackintosh Theatres and has served as Co-Chair of Acting for Others since 2018, bringing extensive experience of the theatre industry and a longstanding commitment to the charity.

William Differ today said, “On behalf of my fellow trustees and the staff, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Sir Stephen Waley-Cohen for his exceptional insight, wisdom, and guidance to the charity over the years.

“His leadership has been instrumental in helping us navigate significant change, including our transition from our former name to ACTING FOR OTHERS, bringing the charity confidently into the twenty-first century.

“His dedication, commitment, and invaluable contribution have left a lasting legacy, and he will be greatly missed.

“In recognition of his outstanding service and support, Sir Stephen will join our small and distinguished group of Vice Presidents. It is a fitting tribute to the remarkable contribution he has made to the charity.”

As Christmas approaches, Acting for Others is once again bringing the theatre community together through a series of fundraising initiatives. Last week on Thursday 12 November, Covent Garden once again partnered with Acting for Others for the Christmas lights switch-on, celebrating the area's deep-rooted connection to the performing arts and encouraging audiences and visitors to give back to those who bring stories to life on stage and behind the scenes.

Shaftesbury Capital returns as Charity Partner for the event, with donations collected across the Covent Garden neighbourhood throughout the festive season. Alongside this, bucket collections will take place in West End theatres, raising vital funds for the charity.

Founded in the 1960s by Laurence Olivier, Noël Coward and Richard Attenborough, with Dame Judi Dench serving as President, Acting for Others offers both financial and emotional support to those working across theatre and entertainment through a network of member charities.

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