NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Rose Theatre has announced the UK premiere of An Iliad, the multi-award-winning play by Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare. Orlando Gough is composing new music and song for this production, which is directed by James Dacre and produced by Rose Theatre in association with Living Productions. Based on Homer's The Iliad in Robert Fagles' translation.

Three thousand years have passed, but the war isn't over. A weary Poet has travelled through time, bound to tell the stories of war through the ages until we heed the lessons of Agamemnon, Achilles, Hector and Priam.

A contemporary reimagination of Homer's examination of pride, power, rage and retribution, An Iliad weaves together the stories of the ancient Greek saga with our own.

Laced with humour and wit, and supported by a chorus of live actor-musicians, the play calls back to the fated Trojan War, questioning why the cycle of wartime chaos and destruction persists across centuries with so little tangible progress - and whether humanity has truly changed.

Olivier and UK Theatre Award winning director and producer James Dacre returns to the Rose following his previous productions there of The Two Popes and The Herbal Bed, with composition by Orlando Gough (former Associate Artist, Royal Opera House; composer for Glyndebourne, Welsh National Opera, National Theatre, and Shakespeares' Globe), set and costume design by Joanna Parker (Much Ado About Nothing at Shakespeares' Globe, The Other Boleyn Girl at Chichester Festival Theatre), movement by Olivier Award-winning choreographer Arielle Smith and casting by Sam Jones CDG.

Written in the spirit of Ancient Athenian storytelling as a compelling, witty and deeply-human first person account, the play originally premiered at New York Theatre Workshop in 2012, where it won Obie and Lucille Lortel Awards.

An Iliad will play at Rose Theatre in Kingston, south west London, Saturday 27 February - Saturday 27 March 2027 (Press Performance: Friday 5 March 2027, 7pm).

Lisa Peterson & Denis O'Hare say: “We have been in conversation with James Dacre about our adaptation of Homer's Iliad for nearly ten years; life threw various curveballs at this collaboration, but now we are so glad that it will happen at the Rose Theatre. James is a valued colleague, and his commitment to An Iliad is inspiring. Homer's exploration of rage and the human tendency toward war is always relevant; each time someone brings our adaptation to life new resonance is revealed.”

James Dacre says: “We're thrilled that Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare have entrusted us with reimagining their extraordinary play for its British premiere. What first startled me about An Iliad was how close its ancient world feels to our own. The anger, grief and vengeance of Homer's characters are frighteningly familiar in a world where wounded pride and the pursuit of power still bring devastation. The Poet asks whether we are doomed to repeat these cycles of violence, retribution and chaos. But as he tells his story he also offers a fragile hope: perhaps this time someone will hear it differently? Blending ancient poetry with the way we speak now, this is Homer's timeless masterpiece reimagined for the Rose's glorious modern amphitheatre: unplugged, unvarnished and unleashed.”

Christopher Haydon, Rose Theatre's Artistic Director, says: “I first saw An Iliad in New York in 2012. It took hold of me at a cellular level. Lisa Peterson and Denis O'Hare have created a play that is ancient and modern, epic and intimate, terrifying and uplifting. It has stayed with me ever since. So when James Dacre - a director whose work I have always greatly admired - told me that he wanted to reimagine the play in contemporary Britain, with live music and song newly composed by Orlando Gough, I immediately knew that it should happen at the Rose. Even better than seeing Homer's Odyssey on an IMAX screen is experiencing his Iliad live and in the flesh on our widescreen stage.”

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 14% 2 Savoy Theatre 10% 3 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 4 The Other Palace 8% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 12% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming