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Rupert Goold will direct the Almeida's 2026 hit production of American Psycho at The Arts at Marble Arch from 22 March - 30 May 2027. Tickets go on sale to the public on Wednesday at 10am.

Featuring a synthpop score with music by Grammy Award winner Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening), plus songs from Tears for Fears, Phil Collins, Huey Lewis & The News, and The Human League, Rupert Goold will revisit this darkly satirical commentary on capitalism which broke box office records at the Almeida. Es Devlin will adapt the original set design for The Arts at Marble Arch where no audience member will be more than nine rows from the action. Casting will be announced in due course.

Rupert Goold said: “American Psycho, the musical, has run through my life for nearly 15 years and I am overjoyed we are able to give it an exciting new home at The Arts at Marble Arch with a wonderful new cast and in celebration of the show's journey and in particular the memory of its gifted composer, my friend Duncan Sheik.”

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said: “Our musical version of 'American Psycho' enjoyed its greatest success with the Almeida's revival last season, and I'm thrilled Patrick Bateman's finally making his West End debut, and I know Duncan would be, too. Much thanks to our director Rupert Goold, for always believing in this piece, and to London audiences for embracing it.”

Es Devlin said: “Reimagining American Psycho at the Almeida for 2026 was a thrilling adventure and I'm delighted to be collaborating with Rupert Goold on a new iteration for 2027: specifically conceived for the space at The Arts at Marble Arch.”

Ramin Sabi and Emily Lunnon for DEM Productions said: “We're thrilled to bring this extraordinary production to an even wider audience. With a world-class creative team and a remarkable new theatre designed to be flexible, intimate, and all-encompassing, we have a rare opportunity to open up an extraordinary theatrical experience to more people than ever before. We're incredibly proud to lead this next chapter of American Psycho and can't wait to welcome audiences for a killer night out.”

Dominic Cooke for the Almeida said: “Following its sold-out run at the Almeida, we are delighted that Rupert Goold's final production as Artistic Director will reach even more audiences as it transfers to The Arts at Marble Arch. Bringing the production back to mark the end of his tenure was a fitting full-circle moment, and audiences will now have another opportunity to experience this extraordinary production in its new home.”

There is an idea of a Patrick Bateman, some kind of abstraction, but there is no real me, only an entity, something illusory.

It's the late 1980s on Wall Street, and young investment banker Patrick Bateman is rich, handsome, and most definitely a psychopath. Between the gym, returning videotapes, multi-step skin routines, and trying to get an 8.30pm reservation at Dorsia, he barely has time for murders and executions.

The full creative team includes Book by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Music and Lyrics by Duncan Sheik, Based on the novel by Bret Easton Ellis, Set Design by Es Devlin, Costume Design by Katrina Lindsay, Sound Design by Dan Moses Schreier, Video Design by Finn Ross, Orchestrations by David Shrubsole, Casting by Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion & Natalie Gallacher Casting, Choreography by Lynne Page and Direction by Rupert Goold.

Bret Easton Ellis' satire on the emptiness and banality of American consumerism is widely hailed as one of the greatest novels of the twentieth century. First published in 1991, American Psycho quickly became one of the most controversial and culturally significant novels of its era. Mary Harron's 2000 film adaptation followed and went on to achieve cult status, starring Christian Bale in a now-iconic performance as Bateman. More than three decades after the novel's debut, American Psycho remains a defining work of modern satire, with its exploration of identity, ambition and the culture of excess.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 14% 2 Savoy Theatre 10% 3 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 4 The Other Palace 8% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 12% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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