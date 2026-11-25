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Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap, the longest running play in history, has entered its record-breaking 75th year in London's West End.

The show began its anniversary celebrations in style earlier this week - the legendary neon sign was changed to 75, a brand-new specially commissioned portrait of Agatha Christie was unveiled, and this evening St Martin's Theatre welcomed audiences to an anniversary performance.

The show began its London run at the Ambassador's Theatre on 25 November 1952, starring Richard Attenborough as Detective Sergeant Trotter and Sheila Sim as Mollie Ralston. St Martin's Theatre became its new permanent home on 25 March 1974, and continues to welcome audiences to this day. This evening's performance marks the 30,790th since its opening.

To coincide with the change of the neon sign on the facade of St Martin's Theatre, producer of The Mousetrap, Brian Fenty, revealed a portrait of the show's writer, Agatha Christie, painted by artist Poppy Ellis. Hidden within the portrait are nods to Christie's iconic works and characters, including Murder on the Orient Express and Hercule Poirot, as well as The Mousetrap itself. The portrait will hang permanently in the foyer of St Martin's Theatre.

The production recently announced that Hannah Chissick would direct a new cast for the show's 75th year, and the theatre itself has also undergone a transformation. The production's set, lighting and sound have been redesigned, and the theatre's front of house and bar areas have been refurbished. The bars have also introduced a bespoke cocktail menu created exclusively for St Martin's Theatre. All of these changes are in keeping with the historic show, and Christie's iconic storytelling and script remain the same, including the top-secret 'whodunnit' reveal.

The cast includes Marcus Adolphy (Major Metcalf), Jonathan Cobb (Detective Sergeant Trotter), Rosa Coduri-Fulford (Miss Casewell), Dean Graham (Mr Paravicini), Dan Nicholson (Giles Ralston), Jake Rory (Christopher Wren), Gay Soper (Mrs Boyle), Sarah Twomey (Mollie Ralston)

The creative team includes Director: Hannah Chissick; Set Designer: Walt Spangler; Lighting Designer: Nic Farman; Sound Designer: Max Perryment; Casting Director: Marc Frankum; Fight and Intimacy Director: Maisie Carter; Costume Supervisor: Caroline Hannam; Associate Lighting Designer: Nicola Crawford; Resident Director: Myles Brown

A thrilling slice of British tradition since 1952. Agatha Christie's genre-defining murder mystery is now in its 75th year.

As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at Monkswell Manor, a remote countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover – to their horror – that a killer is in their midst. One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim?

Agatha Christie (1890 - 1976) is the best-selling novelist of all time, with more than two billion books sold worldwide in English and translation. The undisputed queen of crime, she created some of literature's most enduring detectives and mysteries, writing 66 detective novels, including The Murder on the Orient Express, And Then There Were None, and The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, alongside 14 collections of short stories. Her work has had a lasting influence on crime fiction, with her novels and plays continuing to reach new generations of readers and audiences around the world.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 15% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 The Other Palace 7% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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