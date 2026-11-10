ABBA VOYAGE Raises Over £325,000 for BBC Children in Need Gala Performances

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Following two gala performances at the weekend in aid of BBC Children in Need, presented with BBC Radio 2, ABBA Voyage has announced that over £325,000 has been raised for the charity.

On top of a donation from their gala performances, ABBA Voyage, together with their partners Benugo and Sandbag, donated all hospitality and merchandise profits from the day.

Continuing the success of last year’s event for BBC Children in Need, BBC Radio 2 returned to the ABBA Arena for these special performances, hosted by Vernon Kay, who presents the UK’s most listened to radio show with a weekly audience of 6.8 million.

Svana Gisla and Ludvig Andersson, Producers of ABBA Voyage, said today: “We are thrilled that these two special performances of ABBA Voyage with BBC Radio 2, have helped raise such an incredible amount for BBC Children in Need. It means a great deal to know that the joy of ABBA Voyage can help make a real difference to the lives of children and young people across the UK. A big thank you to Vernon Kay and the 5,000 plus audience members who joined us throughout the day and helped create such a magical atmosphere. “

About ABBA Voyage

ABBA Voyage is a unique full-scale concert experience, blurring the lines between physical and digital to bring one of the biggest pop acts of all time back to the stage. The production reunites Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad as digital versions of themselves as they appeared at their peak, performing all of their iconic hits on stage alongside a live ten-piece band inside the purpose-built ABBA Arena.

Running at approximately 100 minutes with no interval, ABBA Voyage blends state-of-the-art visual technology with a live band for a show unlike anything else in the world. The award-winning production has been seen by over 4 million people since opening in May 2022 at ABBA Arena, a bespoke 3,000-capacity venue in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, East London.

ABBA Voyage plays seven concerts a week including weekend matinees. Additional performances continue to be added regularly to meet demand and £35 tickets for 16–25 year olds are added every month.

In May 2025, ABBA Voyage marked its third London anniversary by expanding its setlist for the first time, adding additional songs including ‘Super Trouper’, ‘The Name of the Game’, ‘Money, Money, Money’ and ‘Take a Chance on Me’.

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