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ABBA Voyage and University Schools Trust are launching SEVEN UP, a five-year progression programme which will support an entire Year 7 cohort at St Paul's Way Trust School and Canary Wharf Secondary School in Tower Hamlets. SEVEN UP was launched at last week’s schools performance of ABBA Voyage, held on Thursday 19 November at ABBA Arena.

SEVEN UP will engage over 300 students and provide sustained exposure to the creative industries throughout their secondary education, including attending an ABBA Voyage schools concert, participating in creative career workshops, attending East Careers Week and access to ABBA Voyage’s East Summer School and East Autumn School programmes. Sixth Formers will also gain access to a mentoring programme with leaders from across the creative industries, providing guidance, networking and aspiration-building opportunities. Progress and outcomes will be tracked over five years, including the number of students who choose creative subjects, qualifications and career pathways.

Svana Gisla, Producer of ABBA Voyage said today: “Since ABBA Voyage opened in May 2022 we’ve gratefully welcomed thousands of young people from our neighbouring boroughs to our dedicated schools' concerts, workshops and summer schools, and they’ve always brought extraordinary ideas, energy and talent with them. We believe the creative industries are stronger when the people making the work reflect and are fully engaged with the communities around them, and East London is full of brilliant young creators. We’re proud to be working alongside the next generation and to see what they go on to create.”

The programme builds on the Education work ABBA Voyage has delivered with London Legacy Development Corporation since opening in 2022. Together these initiatives have already engaged thousands of young people via schools concerts, careers workshops, skills development programmes and employment opportunities. Drawing from its four neighbouring boroughs, these initiatives have created greater access to and engagement with the creative industries for young people from underrepresented communities.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 15% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 The Other Palace 7% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 9% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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