600-Year-Old Floorboards From Shakespeare's Time Discovered at St. George's Guildhall

Learn about the historical significance of this remarkable find.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre Photo 2 Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre
SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October Photo 3 SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October
Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London Photo 4 Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London

600-Year-Old Floorboards From Shakespeare's Time Discovered at St. George's Guildhall

The Guardian has reported that 600-year-old oak floorboards have been discovered at St George’s Guildhall.  They are believed to be the only surviving stage from William Shakespeare’s time.

Read the full story HERE

St George’s Guildhall in King’s Lynn, Norfolk was a religious meeting house in the early 15th century, and later became a theatrical venue. In 1593, Shakespeare and his company of actors were on tour in King’s Lynn, and a note in the theatre’s account book shows Shakespeare’s company was paid to perform there.

In 2016, the guildhall received government funding for restoration, and for the past two months, archaeological work has been under way.

Some of the original wood floor has been dated to between 1417 and 1430.

Tim FitzHigham, the site’s creative director, stated, “Experts are now confidently saying these are the floorboards Shakespeare would have trodden,” he said. “It makes this building important nationally and internationally.”

Dr Jonathan Clark. the archaeologist leading the project stated, “It is very unusual to have so much of the original floor surviving. Usually you might have beams and joists but the actual flooring has usually been replaced... We can date the flooring by the construction type – these boards are pegged to secure them, which is a medieval technique. We also had some sampling done, which provided us with a tree ring date from the growth rings in the timber and it is an early 15th-century floor.”

Read the full story HERE



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM Comes to Theatre at The Tabard in November Photo
THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM Comes to Theatre at The Tabard in November

The Elephant In The Room is the latest play from acclaimed writer Peter Hamilton. A masterfully bittersweet tragi-comedy about embracing life's possibilities and finding love in unexpected places. Learn more about the play and how to get tickets here!

2
SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Will Be Revived in London Next Year Photo
SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Will Be Revived in London Next Year

First performed on Off-Broadway in 1995, and premiering in the UK in 2001, the cult favourite song cycle Songs for a New World is coming back to London for a limited run at Upstairs at the Gatehouse in February. Learn more about the musical here!

3
SHOWSTOPPER! THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL Extends Into 2024 Photo
SHOWSTOPPER! THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL Extends Into 2024

'Showstopper! The Improvised Musical' has extended its run at the prestigious Cambridge Theatre in the West End into 2024 starting on 22nd January. Learn more about the show here!

4
The Royal Ballet, The Australian Ballet and San Francisco Ballet Celebrate #WorldBalletDay Photo
The Royal Ballet, The Australian Ballet and San Francisco Ballet Celebrate #WorldBalletDay With 60 Companies Around the World

On Wednesday 1 November, The Royal Ballet, The Australian Ballet and San Francisco Ballet celebrate a decade of #WorldBalletDay. They will be joined by over 60 companies from across the globe for a 24-hour celebration of ballet and dance.  Learn more about the upcoming events here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre Video
See A Trailer For THE WHITE FACTORY At Marylebone Theatre
Cast Set For MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO Returning to the Barbican; Plus Watch a Rehearsal Video! Video
Cast Set For MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO Returning to the Barbican; Plus Watch a Rehearsal Video!
Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
WICKED
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You