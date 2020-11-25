Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards; First Stage Children's Theatre Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for West Virginia:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

David Ryan, Martinsburg High School 50%

Tim Smith 33%

Lindsay Byars 17%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Huntington Dance Theatre 92%

Starz Dance Studio (Bluefield) 8%

Old Opera House Arts Centre 0

Best Ensemble

FOLLIES - Alchemy Theatre Troupe - 2019 35%

GODSPELL - chocolate church players - 2020 25%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - First Stage Theatre - 2019 15%

Best Theatre Staff

First Stage Children's theatre 64%

Arts Resources for the TriState 36%

Old Opera House Theatre 0

Costume Design of the Decade

Tish Maynard - THE ADVENTURE OF Tom Sawyer - First Stage Children's Theatre - 2017 96%

Tammi White - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Planet Xtreme Teen Center - 2018 4%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Bil Neal - FOLLIES - Cabell County Board of Eduaction - 2020 39%

Amy Knell Carlson - THE FULL MONTY - ARTS - 2016 28%

Zach Davis - SHREK THE MUSICAL - First Stage childrens theatre - 2019 28%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Mike Murdock - RABBIT HOLE - ARTS - 2015 59%

Zach Davis - THE ADVENTURES OF Tom Sawyer - First Stage Childrens Theatre - 2017 41%

Tim Smith - THE HOBBIT - Planet Xtreme Teen Center - 2019 0

Original Script Of The Decade

Amy Hebb - AWKWARD AGE - Old Opera House Theatre - 2020 40%

Charlie Perkins - THE CLOAK OF THE SUPREME CHAMPION OVER ALL OTHERS - Old Opera House Theatre - 2015 40%

Tim Smith - VOLCANO ISLAND - Cornerstone Family Church - 2017 20%

Performer Of The Decade

Michael Naglee - CRAZY FOR YOU - ARTS - 2015 50%

Zach Davis - MURDEROUS REUNION - Murder and Merriment - 2020 39%

Kayli Mann - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Planet Xtreme Teen Center - 2018 11%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

SHREK THE MUSICAL - First Stage Children's Theatre - 2019 38%

FOLLIES - Cabell County Board of Education - 2020 31%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - First Stage Theatre - 2019 25%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - First Stage Theatre - 2015 43%

ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - First Stage Theatre - 2018 36%

OTHER DESERT CITIES - Old Opera House Theatre - 2020 7%

Set Design Of The Decade

Greg Morris - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - ARTS - 2016 46%

Zach Davis - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - First Stage Children theatre - 2018 33%

Zach Davis - SHREK THE MUSICAL - First Stage Children theatre - 2019 8%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

First Stage Children's Theatre 44%

Alchemy Theatre Troupe 30%

Charleston Light Opera Guild 15%

Related Articles