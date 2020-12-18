Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in West Virginia!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Christine Brewer, Clarke County High School 65%

David Ryan, Martinsburg High School 15%

Lindsay Byars 13%



Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Huntington Dance Theatre 55%

Old Opera House Arts Centre 41%

Starz Dance Studio (Bluefield) 3%



Best Ensemble

FOLLIES - Alchemy Theatre Troupe - 2019 27%

ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Old Opera House Theatre - 2019 23%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - ARTS - 2016 15%



Best Theatre Staff

Old Opera House Theatre 39%

Arts Resources for the TriState 30%

First Stage Children's theatre 30%



Costume Design of the Decade

Tish Maynard - THE ADVENTURE OF TOM SAWYER - First Stage Children's Theatre - 2017 84%

Tammi White - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Planet Xtreme Teen Center - 2018 16%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Bil Neal - FOLLIES - Cabell County Board of Eduaction - 2020 30%

Amy Knell Carlson - THE FULL MONTY - ARTS - 2016 26%

Zach Davis - SHREK THE MUSICAL - First Stage childrens theatre - 2019 19%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Mike Murdock - RABBIT HOLE - ARTS - 2015 74%

Zach Davis - THE ADVENTURES OF TOM SAWYER - First Stage Childrens Theatre - 2017 22%

Tim Smith - THE HOBBIT - Planet Xtreme Teen Center - 2019 4%



Original Script Of The Decade

Amy Hebb - AWKWARD AGE - Old Opera House Theatre - 2020 42%

Charlie Perkins - YARD SALE (2019) - Old Opera House Theatre - 2020 38%

Charlie Perkins - THE CLOAK OF THE SUPREME CHAMPION OVER ALL OTHERS - Old Opera House Theatre - 2015 13%



Performer Of The Decade

Michael Naglee - CRAZY FOR YOU - ARTS - 2015 52%

Zach Davis - MURDEROUS REUNION - Murder and Merriment - 2020 25%

Kayli Mann - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Planet Xtreme Teen Center - 2018 7%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

FOLLIES - Cabell County Board of Education - 2020 36%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - First Stage Theatre - 2019 24%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - First Stage Children's Theatre - 2019 19%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

UNBROKEN CIRCLE - Old Opera House Theatre - 2020 28%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - First Stage Theatre - 2015 22%

ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - First Stage Theatre - 2018 22%



Set Design Of The Decade

Greg Morris - AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - ARTS - 2016 35%

Zach Davis - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - First Stage Children theatre - 2018 17%

Zach Davis - SHREK THE MUSICAL - First Stage Children theatre - 2019 15%

