Review: ANNIE at the Clay Center

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Story time! Let me take you back to the year 2010. It was the year of fake hipster glasses, the invention of the Justin Beiber haircut, and your parents were laughing at JibJab instead of A.I.

I was seven years old, and my parents were taking me to see my first musical because I went to school with the star of the show. That musical was Annie (starring Hannah Jane Peterson as Annie). It was my first introduction to Annie as a character and to the musical. Do you know what happened?

I hated it.

Well, that's technically an exaggeration. I didn't hate it. But I was a small kid (I'm barely 5 ft. now), and we were sitting near the back, so I could hardly see what was going on. There were tall adults sitting in front of us. I obviously wanted to see, so I was left pouting about it the whole time. I tried sitting on the arm rest. I don't remember that helping. After that, whenever my dad would try singing "Tomorrow," my sisters and I would tell him to stop and call him annoying.

Now back to 2026. Instead of that being my villain origin story, I have since developed a love for musical theatre and an appreciation for the Annie soundtrack. I had not seen the show since that fateful night: until now.

Caroline Griffith as Annie

The Charleston Light Opera Guild brought Annie back recently with a run at the Clay Center. They make sure their shows at the Clay Center pack a punch, and this show was no different. They had a large ensemble cast, gorgeous sets, and a 20-piece orchestra.

I dragged my family out past their bedtime to the November 6th show, but they didn't mind. This was a special occasion for me.

We sat in what everyone was saying were the "best seats in the house" (Orchestra Center, Row R). In my opinion, it was a little far back. For more expensive shows, I wouldn't mind sitting there, but I would've paid the ten extra dollars for a closer seat, despite the less leg room. To each his own, of course. It could have been that I'm inheriting my family's bad eyes gene. Even with my eyes a little sore, it didn't hurt the experience.

I loved the nostalgic, charming backdrop art on stage. I believe it was reused from past productions. It looked old, which fit perfectly with the show itself and with the old-fashioned music they had playing. There was a cozy vibe inside which was perfect.

The sets were beautifully painted. I think my favorite was the Times Square set, which was so magical. I have to give a hand to the artistic teams behind this show. The costumes were great, the choreography was great, and you could tell how much effort went into everything. The standouts when it came to the choreography were the "Easy Street" number and the numbers with the orphans.

During the show I saw, I think it's safe to say the orphans were everyone's favorites. These girls were so charismatic and fun. You could tell they were all having a great time. They did well in the acting, singing, and dancing aspects. Molly (played by Baylee Gritt) was the life of the party, and one of my favorites. Annie was played by Caroline Griffith, who did an amazing job capturing the charm and optimistic nature of the character. She had all the kids in the audience rooting for her (and the adults as well). Taylor Shaw was very funny as Miss Hannigan. Her voice is so versatile and entertaining. I also enjoyed John Vanfleet Samms as President Roosevelt. He brought a perfect mix of comic relief and hopefulness. I never realized how important FDR is to the show.

One thing that stood out to me during this show was the audience. I found that the audience was one of the things I was most excited to talk about. There were so many kids in the audience, a lot of which I assumed were going to support their classmates just like I was doing when I first saw the show. It was nice to see everyone supporting the kids. Most of the kids in the audience probably didn't know anything about Annie before that night, but I could tell they were invested in the show. When the orphans are playing a joke on Miss Hannigan and Molly is hiding in the laundry bin, one of the kids in the audience noted out loud, "There are only six," as there were supposed to be seven orphans in the line. I also heard kids gleefully exclaiming whenever Annie would come back on stage after not being in the previous scene.

It's a great family show, having magic that somehow captivates audiences despite just how old the source material is. I was wondering how the kids in the audience were getting past likely knowing very little about the Great Depression, Roosevelt's New Deal, Herbert Hoover, etc. But I guess it's because at the heart of the show is Annie herself, and anyone can relate to her hopeful nature. The show is also a fun show. Everyone enjoyed the Bert Healey scene. We were all participating when the "Applause" sign was held up, and I noticed the kids were enjoying the "You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile" number. It was infectious seeing everyone having such a good time.

I can't help but also mention how much the audience loved the dog. Sonny Demuth was the golden retriever who played Sandy, and everyone cheered loudly when Sonny came over to Annie when he was called.

I enjoyed this show very much. The Charleston Light Opera Guild always knows how to give people a good time. Suffice to say, I think they finally redeemed Annie for me after all these years (though I never actually held any grudge against her). Annie seems to always retain her icon status in pop culture. People of all ages in the audience cheered when she finally came out at the end in her classic haircut and red dress. I think what contributes to her lasting success is, even though our world is very different than it was in the 1930s, we still have a need for positivity, and we are all dreamers at heart just like Annie.

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