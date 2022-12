Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards; Mountain Movers Theatre Company Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Standings - 12/27/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jennifer Fraser - BIG FISH - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 26%

Rachel Noe-Maynard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Southern Coalition for the Arts 25%

Nina Pasinetti - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Charleston Light Opera Guild 14%

Kristen Rucker - RETURN TO THE FORBIDDEN PLANET - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 12%

Melissa Rosenberger - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 11%

Heather Carr - OLIVER! - Old Opera House Theatre 6%

Matthew Scott Campbell - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 4%

Erin Mopit - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Metropolitan Theatre 1%

General Hambrick - SWEET CHARITY - Lyell B. Clay 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ryann Willard - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 35%

Janie Adkins - THE ARACOMA STORY - The Aracoma Story Inc: 18%

Tasha Harris - FAIRVIEW - Alban Arts Center 12%

Becky McClelland and Nikki Jervis - RETURN TO THE FORBIDDEN PLANET - Alchemy Theatre 8%

Nikki Jervis - RETURN TO THE FORBIDDEN PLANET - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 4%

Jenna Fawn Brown - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 3%

Karen Martin & Sue Brownsmith - INTO THE WOODS - Old Opera House 2%

Becky McClelland - A COZY CHRISTMAS - 2022 2%

Sue Brownsmith - INTO THE WOODS - Old Opera House 2%

greg horton - THE MAKING OF MOTOWN - marinoff theatre/ Shepherd University 2%

Jenna Fawn Brown - MIDSUMMER'S NIGHT - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 2%

Becky McClelland & Jane Morse - RED NOSES - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 2%

Patrick Wallace & Christina Smith - RUMORS - Old Opera House 1%

Christine Brewer - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: SCROOGE AND MARLEY - Old Opera House 1%

Christine Brewer - OLIVER! - Old Opera House 1%

Jen George - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Old Opera House Theatre 1%

Jennifer George - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Old Opera House 1%

Cristina Smith - RUMORS - Old Opera House 1%

Jenna Fawn Brown - SILENT SKY - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 1%

Oliver! - CHRISTINE BREWER - Old Opera House Theatre 0%

Sherry Harper-Mccombs - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 0%



Best Dance Production

THE NUTCRACKER - Old Opera House 52%

PETER PAN - Old Oprea House 38%

DANCE NOW - Lyell B. Clay 10%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Rachel Noe Maynard and Leah Clay Stone - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Southern Coalition for the Arts 16%

Kim Willard - BRIGHT STAR - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 15%

Melissa R. Frye - RING OF FIRE - The Aracoma Story Inc. 14%

Kim Willard - FREAKY FRIDAY - Mountain Movers 13%

Nina Denton Pasinetti - PARADISE PARK THE MUSICAL - Charleston Light Opera Guild 10%

Mike Murdock - RETURN TO THE FORBIDDEN PLANET - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 10%

Kim Willard - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 7%

David Porterfield - INTO THE WOODS - Old Opera House Theatre 6%

Kim Willard - BIG FISH THE MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 5%

Dana Iannuzzi - MURDER FOR TWO - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 2%

Matthew Scott Campbell - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 1%

Ben Liebert - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 1%

General Hambrivk - SWEET CHARITY - Lyell B. Clay 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Kim Willard - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 34%

Bill France - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Southern WV Community & Technical College Theatre 22%

Stuart Frazier - FAIRVIEW - Alban Arts Center 10%

LaTasha Do’zia - TERMS OF ENDEARMENT - Selah Theatre Project 7%

Mike Murdock - A COZY CHRISTMAS - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 7%

Mike Murdock - RED NOSES - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 4%

Jenna Sulecki - MIDSUMMER'S NIGHT - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 3%

Heather Perry - CHAMPION OF SHERWOOD - Apollo civic atheatre 2%

Valorie Phillips - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Old Opera House 2%

Jennifer George - RUMORS - Old Opera House 2%

Dominic Massimino - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Old Opera House Theatre 1%

Amy Hebb - LOST IN YONKERS - Old Opera House Theatre Compnay 1%

Mary Williams & Brian Cook - EXIT LAUGHING - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 1%

Cathey Sawyer - SILENT SKY - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 1%

Val Phillips - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Old Opera House Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Southern Coalition for the Arts 14%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 14%

LITTLE WOMEN - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 10%

THE ARACOMA STORY - The Aracoma Story Inc. 8%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Charleston Light Opera Guild 6%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 6%

RING OF FIRE - The Aracoma Story Inc. 6%

FAIRVIEW - Alban Arts Center 5%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 4%

RETURN TO THE FORBIDDEN PLANET - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 4%

FOOTLOOSE - Charleston Light Opera Guild 3%

A COZY CHRISTMAS - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Old Opera House 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 2%

RED NOSES - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 1%

THE MAKING OF MOTOWN - marinoff theatre/ Shepherd University 1%

RUMORS - Old Opera House 1%

MIDSUMMER'S NIGHT - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 1%

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 1%

OLIVER! - Old Opera House 1%

PARADISE PARK THE MUSICAL - Charleston Light Opera Guild 1%

LOST IN YONKERS - Old Opera House 1%

SILENT SKY - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 1%

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 1%

ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Old Opera House 0



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Leah Clay - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Southern Coalition for the Arts 21%

Darryl Willard - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 20%

Tom Pasinetti - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Charleston Light Opera Guild 11%

Darryl Willard - FREAKY FRIDAY - Mountain Movers 10%

Stephen Vance - RETURN TO THE FORBIDDEN PLANET - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 7%

Darryl Willard - BIG FISH THE MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 5%

Darryl Willard - LITTLE WOMEN - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 4%

Patrick Wallace - INTO THE WOODS - Old Opera House Theatre 4%

Trent Kugler - WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - Frank Center/Shepherd University 3%

E. Tonry Lathroum - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 2%

Caroline Brewer - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Old Opera House Theatre 2%

Stephen Vance - A COZY CHRISTMAS - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 2%

Stephen Vance - RED NOSES - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 2%

E. Tonry Lathroum - MIDSUMMER'S NIGHT - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 1%

Patrick Wallace - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: SCROOGE AND MARLEY - Old Opera House Theatre 1%

Stephen Vance - EXIT LAUGHING - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 1%

Tonry Lathoum - SILENT SKY - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 1%

E. Tonry Lathroum - SILENT SKY - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 1%

Emma Eckert - LOST IN YONKERS - Old Opera House 1%

E. Tonry Lathroum - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

John Tengowski - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 37%

Mark Smith - RETURN TO THE FORBIDDEN PLANET - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 16%

David Patrick - BONNIE & CLYDE - Charleston Light Opera Guild 15%

Alison Shafer - INTO THE WOODS - Old Opera House Theatre 8%

Patrick Summers - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 8%

Paul Cabel - OLIVER - Old Opera House 7%

David Patrick - PARADISE PARK THE MUSICAL - Charleston Light Opera Guild 5%

Minhui Lee - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 4%



Best Musical

FREAKY FRIDAY - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 18%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Southern Coalition for the Arts 17%

LITTLE WOMEN - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 13%

RING OF FIRE - The Aracoma Story Inc. 10%

RETURN TO THE FORBIDDEN PLANET - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 8%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Charleston Light Opera Guild 8%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 8%

INTO THE WOODS - Old Opera House 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 3%

OLIVER! - Old Opera House 3%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 2%

PARADISE PARK THE MUSICAL - Charleston Light Opera Guild 2%

MURDER FOR TWO - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 1%

SWEET CHARITY - Lyell B. Clay 1%

BRIGHT STAR - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 1%

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 0%



Best New Play Or Musical

A COZY CHRISTMAS - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 24%

PARADISE PARK THE MUSICAL - Charleston Light Opera Guild 22%

MIDSUMMER'S NIGHT - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 11%

THE MAKING OF MOTOWN - marinoff theatre/ Shepherd University 9%

RUMORS - Old Opera House Theatre 7%

A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Old Opera House Theatre 7%

THE IN-BETWEENERS - Apollo Civic Theatre 6%

WHITELISTED - Contemporary American Theater Festival 6%

ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Old Opera House Theatre 5%

SNIP, SNIP - Old Opera House 4%



Best Performer In A Musical

Emma Isaac - FREAKY FRIDAY - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 13%

Bentley Conley - FREAKY FRIDAY - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 13%

Jennifer Fraser - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 11%

Griffin Frye - RING OF FIRE - The Aracoma Story Inc. 8%

Eli Freeman - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Southern Coalition for the Arts 7%

Kennedy Miller - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Southern Coalition for the Arts 5%

Scott Jarrell - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Charleston Light Opera Guild 5%

Lauren Meyer - BONNIE & CLYDE - Charleston Light Opera Guild 4%

Owen Reynolds - RETURN TO THE FORBIDDEN PLANET - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 4%

Joe LaPointe - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 4%

Jane Modlin - RETURN TO THE FORBIDDEN PLANET - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 3%

Amber Shayeb - GLORY BEA A SHENANDOAH CHRISTMAS STORY - Selah Theatre Project 3%

Zachary Tate - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 3%

LaTasha Do’zia - GLORY BEA A SHENANDOAH CHRISTMAS STORY - Selah Theatre Project 3%

Corey Yates - INTO THE WOODS - Huntington Area Regional Theatre 2%

Caroline Mae Brewer - OLIVER! - Old Opera House 2%

Jane Modlin - DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL - HART 2%

Dustin Barlow - BIG FISH THE MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 1%

Dustin Dale Barlow - BIG FISH - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 1%

Ben Miller - MURDER FOR TWO - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 1%

Paul Cabell - INTO THE WOODS - Old Opera House 1%

Ben Liebert - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 1%

Valerie Torres-Rosario - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 1%

Mark Bates - PARADISE PARK THE MUSICAL - Charleston Light Opera Guild 1%

Thomas Ward - PARADISE PARK THE MUSICAL - Charleston Light Opera Guild 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Chelsie Burks - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 22%

Dominic Rodighiero - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Southern WV Community & Technical College Theatre 16%

Russ Robinson - FREAKY FRIDAY - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 8%

Marksie Dunn II - THE ARACOMA STORY - The Aracoma Story Inc. 7%

Rachael Stephens - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Appalachian Community Theatre 6%

Owen Reynolds - RED NOSES - Alchemy Theater 6%

Rhonda Rogombe - FAIRVIEW - Alban Arts Center 4%

Eric Lee Santiful - FALL OF HEAVEN - Selah Theatre Project 4%

Kimberly Waybright - FAIRVIEW - Alban Arts Center 3%

Mike Murdock - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 3%

Joanna Murdock - A COZY CHRISTMAS - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 3%

Will Speakman - FALL OF HEAVEN - Selah Theatre Project 2%

Christin Wesley - FAIRVIEW - Alban Arts Center 2%

Korinne Myers - WHEN WE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - Shepherd University 2%

Stephanie LaVardera - MIDSUMMER'S NIGHT - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 2%

Christine Brewer - ALWAYS A BRIDESMAID - Old opera house 2%

Ian Kramer - MIDSUMMER'S NIGHT - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 1%

Nora Ankrom - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 1%

Katie O'Neill - LOST IN YONKERS - Old Opera House 1%

Michael George - RUMORS - Old Opera House 1%

Julie Philabaum - RUMORS - Old Opera House 1%

Chrysten Peddie - SILENT SKY - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 1%

Amy Loui - SILENT SKY - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 1%

Justin Clark - FAIRVIEW - Alban Arts Center 1%

Lee Hebb - LOST IN YONKERS - Old Opera House 1%



Best Play

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Southern WV Community & Technical College Theatre 22%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 20%

LITTLE WOMEN - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 19%

FAIRVIEW - Alban Arts Center 9%

FALL OF HEAVEN - Selah Theatre Project 5%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: SCROOGE AND MARLEY - Old Opera House Theatre 4%

A COZY CHRISTMAS - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 4%

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 4%

CHAMPION OF SHERWOOD - Apollo Civic Theatre 2%

RED NOSES - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 2%

MIDSUMMER'S NIGHT - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 2%

LOST IN YONKERS - Old Opera House Theatre 2%

RUMORS - Old Opera House 2%

SILENT SKY - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 1%

EXIT LAUGHING - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 1%

A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Old Opera House Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bill France - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Southern WV Community & Technical College Theatre 17%

Darryl Willard - LITTLE WOMEN THE MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 16%

Rachel Noe-Maynard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Southern Coalition for the Arts 11%

Tom Pasinetti - FOOTLOOSE - Charleston Light Opera Guild 9%

Stephen Vance - RETURN TO THE FORBIDDEN PLANET - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 7%

Dravon Paniagua - TERMS OF ENDEARMENT - Selah Theatre Project 6%

Darryl Willard - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 4%

Darryl Willard - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 4%

Darryl Willard - BIG FISH - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 4%

Darryl Willard - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 3%

Stephen Vance - A COZY CHRISTMAS - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 2%

Lee Hebb - INTO THE WOODS - Old Opera House Theatre 2%

Stef Ratliff - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 2%

Lee Hebb - RUMORS - Old Opera House 2%

Evan Frank - MIDSUMMER'S NIGHT - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 2%

Richard Crowell - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 1%

Stephen Vance - EXIT LAUGHING - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 1%

Seth Howard - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 1%

Lee Hebb - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: SCROOGE AND MARLEY - Old Opera House Theatre 1%

Stef Ratliff - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 1%

Stephen Vance - RED NOSES - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 1%

Lee Hebb - OLIVER! - Old Opera House 1%

Stef Ratliff - LITTLE WOMEN - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 1%

Stef Ratliff - BRIGHT STAR - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 0%

Evan Frank - SILENT SKY - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 0%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bill France - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Southern WV Community & Technical College Theatre 25%

Tom Pasinetti - BONNIE & CLYDE - Charleston Light Opera Guild 19%

Katherine Johnson - THE ARACOMA STORY - The Aracoma Story Inc. 17%

Mike Murdock - RETURN TO THE FORBIDDEN PLANET - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 10%

Arron Seams - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 6%

Rico Massimino - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: SCROOGE AND MARLEY - Old Opera House Theatre 5%

Mike Murdock - A COZY CHRISTMAS - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 5%

Rico Massimino - LOST IN YONKERS - Old Opera House 3%

Rico Massimino - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Old Opera House Theatre 3%

Mike Murdock - RED NOSES - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 3%

Mike Murdock - EXIT LAUGHING - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 2%

Arron Seams - SILENT SKY - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 2%

Arron Seams - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jimmy Lewis - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 15%

DJ Conley - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Southern Coalition for the Arts 10%

Candace Maynard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Southern Coalition for the Arts 8%

Cason Day - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 7%

Jacob Fleck - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Charleston Light Opera Guild 5%

George Kinely - RETURN TO THE FORBIDDEN PLANET - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 4%

Chelsie Burks - BIG FISH - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 4%

Levi Kelley - INTO THE WOODS - Huntington Area Regional Theatre 3%

Holly Maynard - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Southern Coalition for the Arts 3%

AJ Lester - FOOTLOOSE - Charleston Light Opera Guild 3%

Megan Sydnor Collins - BONNIE & CLYDE - Charleston Light Opera Guild 3%

Holly Plummer - RETURN TO THE FORBIDDEN PLANET - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 3%

Maddie Willard - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 2%

Ruben Del Valle - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 2%

Tabitha Jablonski - INTO THE WOODS - Old Opera House Theatre 2%

Robert Fields - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Southern Coalition for the Arts 2%

Christian Punzalan - RETURN TO THE FORBIDDEN PLANET - Alchemy Theater 2%

Tim Whitener - FOOTLOOSE - Charleston Light Opera Guild 2%

Melissa Rosenberger - BIG FISH - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 2%

Meg Slavens - INTO THE WOODS - Huntington Area Regional Theatre 2%

Kelly Pannill-Perkins - INTO THE WOODS - Old Opera House 2%

Jimmy Lewis - BIG FISH - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 1%

Jacob Smith - RETURN TO THE FORBIDDEN PLANET - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 1%

Phil Washigton - PARADISE PARK THE MUSICAL - Charleston Light Opera Guild 1%

Karen Frail - OLIVER! - Old Opera House Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Grace Vetter - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 20%

Brittany Wallace - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Southern WV Community & Technical College Theatre 15%

Stephanie Taylor - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mountain Movers Theatre Company 13%

Kaity Dingess - THE ARACOMA STORY - The Aracoma Story Inc. 12%

Jacob Reed - TERMS OF ENDEARMENT - Selah Theatre Project 6%

Mitch Vance - THE ARACOMA STORY - The Aracoma Story Inc. 6%

Tasha Harris - FAIRVIEW - Alban Arts Center 3%

Clayton Strohmenger - FAIRVIEW - Alban Arts Center 3%

Akia Rice - TAMING OF THE SHREW - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 2%

Joanna Murdock - EXIT LAUGHING - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 2%

Chuck Herndon - RED NOSES - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 2%

Nora Ankrom - RED NOSES - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 2%

Wendye Clarendon - SILENT SKY - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 2%

Norman Branch - FAIRVIEW - Alban Arts Center 2%

Michael Naglee - EXIT LAUGHING - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 1%

Laura Michele Diener - FAIRVIEW - Alban Arts Center 1%

Jason Whitaker - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Marinoff Theater 1%

Linda Romero - LOST IN YONKERS - Old Opera House 1%

Mike Naglee - RED NOSES - Alchemy Theatre 1%

Sam Parrott - MIDSUMMER'S NIGHT - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 1%

Melissa Robinette - SILENT SKY - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 1%

Micheal George - LOST IN YONKERS - Old Opera House 1%

Chrysten Peddie - SILENT SKY - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 1%

Valorie Phillips - RUMORS - Old Opera House 1%

Jordan Slattery - MIDSUMMER'S NIGHT - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 1%