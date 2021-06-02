Washington Concert Opera Presents Bellini's I PURITANIA

Washington Concert Opera has announced the official premiere of their digital production of Vincenzo Bellini's I Puritani.

The recorded opera, performed live at the Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall in Alexandria, VA with a small orchestra and led by Maestro Antony Walker, will be available to stream from June 27 to July 26, 2021. The performance will be free for all who register in advance.

I Puritani will feature Brenda Rae (Soprano), Reneé Barbera (Tenor), Javier Arrey (Baritone), and Musa Ngqungwana (Bass-Baritone) in the principal roles. The opera, which premiered in 1835 in Paris and was the last piece Bellini ever wrote, tells a tale familiar to many opera-goers: that of the love triangle, this time set against the backdrop of the battle between the Puritans and the Royalists in Plymouth, England in the mid-1600s.

"It is an honor to be able to bring this performance to our patrons, and especially for free, during this still uncertain time," says Walker.

For free registration and more information, please visit: https://concertopera.org/wconline/ipuritani

WCO will be celebrating its 35th Anniversary during the 2021-2022 Season. The full season will be announced in July 2021.