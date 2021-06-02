Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Washington Concert Opera Presents Bellini's I PURITANIA

WCO will be celebrating its 35th Anniversary during the 2021-2022 Season. The full season will be announced in July 2021.

Jun. 2, 2021  

Washington Concert Opera has announced the official premiere of their digital production of Vincenzo Bellini's I Puritani.

The recorded opera, performed live at the Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall in Alexandria, VA with a small orchestra and led by Maestro Antony Walker, will be available to stream from June 27 to July 26, 2021. The performance will be free for all who register in advance.

I Puritani will feature Brenda Rae (Soprano), Reneé Barbera (Tenor), Javier Arrey (Baritone), and Musa Ngqungwana (Bass-Baritone) in the principal roles. The opera, which premiered in 1835 in Paris and was the last piece Bellini ever wrote, tells a tale familiar to many opera-goers: that of the love triangle, this time set against the backdrop of the battle between the Puritans and the Royalists in Plymouth, England in the mid-1600s.

"It is an honor to be able to bring this performance to our patrons, and especially for free, during this still uncertain time," says Walker.

For free registration and more information, please visit: https://concertopera.org/wconline/ipuritani

WCO will be celebrating its 35th Anniversary during the 2021-2022 Season. The full season will be announced in July 2021.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Zachary Noah Piser
Zachary Noah Piser
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Dee Roscioli
Dee Roscioli

Related Articles View More Washington, DC Stories
Student Blog: Voices of the Students (Part Two!) Photo

Student Blog: Voices of the Students (Part Two!)

Department for Professional Employees, AFL-CIO Commends the Biden Administrations Proposed Photo

Department for Professional Employees, AFL-CIO Commends the Biden Administration's Proposed Federal Arts Funding Levels

BWW Review: LUTHERS TRUMPET at Mason Arts At Home And George Mason Universitys School Of T Photo

BWW Review: LUTHER'S TRUMPET at Mason Arts At Home And George Mason University's School Of Theater

The John F. Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts Announces Art Contest For Young Artists Photo

The John F. Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts Announces Art Contest For Young Artists


More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Revv52 Pop/Rock Ensemble presents: VIRTUALLY YOURS Streaming Concert
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • Alberta Theatre Projects Presents STEALING SAM