Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards; THEARC Theatre Leads Best Theatre Staff

Here are the current standings for Washington, DC:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Dr. LaMar Bagley 26%

Tristen Geren - Sunshine Projects 22%

Mary Lechter 12%

Best Costume Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Wade Laboissonniere - RAGTIME - Ford's Theatre - 2017 44%

Robert Perdziola - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Signature Theatre - 2017 17%

Patricia E. Doherty - THE DEVIL'S MUSIC-- THE LIFE AND BLUES OF BESSIE SMITH - Mosaic Theater Company - 2017 16%

Best Costume Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Darnell Patrick Morris - CABARET - Ovations Theatre - 2020 26%

Kyna Chilcot - HELLO DOLLY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2018 22%

Robert Croghan - IN THE HEIGHTS - GALA Hispanic Theatre - 2017 18%

Best Ensemble (Equity)

HAMILTON - Kennedy Center - 2020 23%

NEWSIES - Arena Stage - 2019 21%

ONCE - Olney Theatre Center - 2019 17%

Best Ensemble (Non-Equity)

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The SEED Falcon Theatre - 2019 18%

CABARET - Ovations Theatre - 2020 17%

DON JUAN - Quarantine Players - 2020 13%

Best Lighting Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Rui Rita - RAGTIME - Ford's Theatre - 2017 39%

Chris Lee - ASSASSINS - Signature Theatre - 2019 21%

Rui Rita - SILENT SKY - Ford's Theatre - 2020 20%

Best Lighting Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Christopher Annas-Lee - IN THE HEIGHTS - GALA Hispanic Theatre - 2017 20%

Ken and Patti Crowley - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Dominion Stage of Arlington - 2020 18%

Kurt Gustafson - ASSASSINS - Dominion Stage of Arlington - 2018 13%

Best Sound Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Frank DiSalvo and Steven Carpenter - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY ADAPTED BY JOE LANDRY - Washington Stage Guild - 2020 40%

Andre J. Pluess - SILENT SKY - Ford's Theatre - 2020 35%

Frank Di Salvo - DANTE'S INFERNO ADAPTED BY BILL LARGESS - Washington Stage Guild - 2020 24%

Best Sound Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Dan Martin - HELLO, DOLLY! - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2018 26%

Roc Lee - IN THE HEIGHTS - GALA Hispanic Theatre - 2017 21%

Jon Roberts - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Dominion Stage of Arlington - 2020 16%

Best Theatre Staff

THEARC Theatre 24%

Imagination Stage 12%

Arena Stage 9%

Community Theatre Of The Decade

THEARC THEATRE/SEED FALCON THEATRE 26%

Ovations Theatre 22%

Upper Room Theatre Ministry 14%

Costume Design of the Decade

Kyna Chilcot - HELLO DOLLY! - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2018 43%

Robert Croghan - IN THE HEIGHTS - GALA Hispanic Theatre - 2017 37%

Kathy Dunlap - ASSASSINS - Dominion Stage of Arlington - 2018 20%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

LaMar Bagley - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The SEED Falcon Theatre/THEARC - 2019 23%

Darnell Patrick Morris - CABARET - Ovations Theatre - 2020 23%

Rob Tessier - LES MISERABLES - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2014 16%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Raymond Caldwell - THE FREDERICK DOUGLASS PROJECT - Solas Nua - 2018 23%

Sharon Veselic - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Dominion Stage of Arlington - 2020 16%

Melissa York-Tilley - A CHRISTMAS CHAOS - Prince William Little Theatre - 2017 12%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Kennedy Center 21%

Ovations Theatre 20%

Imagination Stage 9%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Dan Martin - LES MISARABLES - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2014 35%

Christopher Annas-Lee - IN THE HEIGHTS - GALA Hispanic Theatre - 2017 26%

Kurt Gustafson - ASSASSINS - Dominion Stage of Arlington - 2018 23%

Performer Of The Decade (Equity)

Malinda Kathleen Reese - ONCE - Olney Theatre Center - 2019 27%

Kevin McAllister - RAGTIME - Ford's Theatre - 2017 22%

Tracy Lynn Olivera - RAGTIME - Ford's Theatre - 2017 10%

Performer Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Daraiyah Irving - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The SEED Falcon Theatre/THEARC - 2019 24%

Raina Weinberg - CABARET - Ovations Theatre - 2020 21%

Jack Rosenberg - CABARET - Ovations Theatre - 2020 11%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Equity)

THE WIZ - Ford's Theatre - 2018 32%

COME FROM AWAY - Ford's Theatre - 2016 26%

ELLA ENCHANTED - Adventure Theatre - 2017 18%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The SEED FALCON THEATRE/iCANatTHEARC - 2019 26%

CABARET - Ovations Theatre - 2020 23%

LES MISERABLES - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2014 15%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Equity)

HAMLET - Shakespeare Theatre Company - 2020 36%

IT' A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY ADAPTED BY JOE LANDRY - Washington Stage Guild - 2016 21%

OSLO - Round House Theatre - 2019 12%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Non-Equity

5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Monumental Theatre Company - 2017 17%

LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - Dominion Stage of Arlington - 2020 16%

THE FREDERICK DOUGLASS PROJECT - Solas Nua - 2018 9%

Set Design Of The Decade (Equity)

Milagros Ponce de Leon - RAGTIME - Ford's Theatre - 2017 38%

Paul Tate dePoo III - TITANIC - Signature Theatre - 2017 33%

James Prather - THE DEVIL'S MUSIC-- THE LIFE AND BLUES OF BESSIE SMITH - Mosaic Theater Company - 2017 11%

Set Design Of The Decade (Non-Equity

Joyce Milford - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - THEARC THEATRE/SEED FALCON THEATRE - 2019 25%

James Redmond - CABARET - Ovations Theatre - 2020 19%

Pat Haggerty - PETER PAN - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2015 15%

Sound Design of the Decade

Roc Lee - IN THE HEIGHTS - GALA Hispanic Theatre - 2017 41%

Dan Martin - HELLO DOLLY! - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2018 30%

Mike Winch - THE FREDERICK DOUGLASS PROJECT - Solas Nua - 2018 14%

Theatre Company Of The Decade (Equity)

Kennedy Center 35%

Imagination Stage 27%

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 16%

Theatre Company Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Young Playwrights Theatre 18%

Quarantine Players 15%

Prince William Little Theatre 12%

Top Streaming Production/Performance

I KNEW YOU WERE TROUBLE: AN UNOFFICIAL TAYLOR SWIFT MUSICAL - Sunshine Projects - 2020 29%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - NextStop Theatre Company - 2020 27%

NO ONE IS ALONE - Upper Room Theatre Ministry - 2020 23%

