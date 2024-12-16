Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards; MONARCH at Creative Cauldron Leads Best Musical!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Kimberly Geipel - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 12%

Alex Mills - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 11%

David Singleton - CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 11%

Jeremy McShan - THE PROM - The Arlington Players 10%

Brianna Galligan - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 9%

Patricia “Pep” Targete - IN THE HEIGHTS - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 9%

Stacey Yvonne Claytor - LEGALLY BLONDE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 7%

Kendall Mostafavi - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 6%

Stefan Sittig - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

Caroline Scarburough - HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 5%

Stefan Sittig - MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

Marianna Constable - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 4%

John Poncy - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 4%

Shania Stewart Duane - WHITE CHRISTMAS - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 3%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Valeria Cossu - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 14%

Ahmad Maaty - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 12%

Ama Law - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 8%

Danielle Diniz & Sam Landa - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 6%

Ariel Kraje - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 5%

Stefan Sittig - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 5%

Ashleigh King - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 4%

JAQUEL KNIGHT - THE WIZ - The National Theatre 4%

David Singleton - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Next Stop Theatre Company 4%

Vincent Musgrave - A CHORUS LINE - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 4%

David Neumann - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 3%

Denis Jones - BYE BYE BIRDIE - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Ashleigh King - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Kim Curtis - THE LAST DROP - DC Arts Center 3%

Christie Dubnansky - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Triune Entertainment 2%

Lorna Ventura - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Mark Minnick - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 2%

Jennifer J. Hopkins - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Kurt Boehm - SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Megan Behm - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Nikki Mirza - DESPERATE MEASURES - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Victor Musoni & Ken-Matt Martin - LONG WAY DOWN - Olney Theatre Center 1%

Ronya-Lee Anderson - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - Kennedy Center Family Theatre 1%

Pauline Lamb - QULTERS - 1st Stage 1%

Julie Herber - ELEPHANT & PIGGIE, WE ARE IN A PLAY - MET's Fun Company 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Amber Kiffney and Lori Crockett - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 12%

Cass Dumstra - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 10%

Sarah Robinson and Kim Lane - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 7%

Jessica Utz - CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 7%

Jennifer Durham - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 6%

Amber Kiffney - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Fauquier Community Theater 5%

Kit Sibley & Jean Schlichting - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

Nicole Andres - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 5%

Claire Jeffreys - HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 5%

Angela Lee - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 4%

Joan Lawrence - THE PROM - The Arlington Players 4%

Larissa Norris - RENT - Dominion Stage 4%

Andrea Oswald - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Rooftop Productions 4%

Lisa Leary - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Reston Community Players 4%

Lisa Leary - AVENUE Q - Reston Community Players 4%

Kati Andresson - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 3%

Charlynn Mills - RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 3%

Kyna Chilcot - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 2%

Lori Crockett and Lisa Leary - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 2%

Ana Kuzmanic - THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE - Klein Theatre 2%

Nicole Andres - 12 ANGRY JURORS - The Providence Players of Fairfax 2%

Giuliana Weiss - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Greenbelt Arts Center 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Becca Janney - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 13%

Judith Harmon - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 8%

Elizabeth Morton - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 6%

Audrey Miller - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 5%

Ashlynne Ludwig - SLEEPING GIANT - Rorschach Theatre 5%

Dede Ayite - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 5%

Rodrigo Muñoz - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

Ashlynne Ludwig - HUMAN MUSEUM - Rorschach Theatre 4%

Lily Cunicelli - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 4%

Bailey Hammett - KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Susan Hilferty - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 3%

Danielle Preston - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 3%

Cheyenne Hill - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 3%

Pei Lee - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Kendra Rai - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Veronica Stevens - MISTER LINCOLN - Ford's Theatre 2%

Elizabeth Morton - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Jeanette Christensen - DESPERATE MEASURES - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Paris Francesca - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Bailey Hammett - SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Ivania Stack - POTUS - Arena Stage 2%

Cody Gilliam - THE SQUIRRELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Donna Breslin - MARLENE - ExPats Theatre 1%

Jeannette Christensen - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - Kennedy Center Family Theatre 1%

Cidney Forkpah - BATHING IN MOONLIGHT - GALA Hispanic Theatre 1%



Best Dance Production (Non-Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 31%

THE PROM - Reston Community Players 21%

ARE WE GOING TO HELL FOR THIS? - University of Maryland 19%

MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 18%

A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE - Hylton Performing Arts Center 12%



Best Dance Production (Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 29%

MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 22%

THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 17%

STEP AFRIKA!'S MAGICAL MUSICAL HOLIDAY STEP SHOW - Arena Stage 15%

THE MIGRATION: REFLECTIONS ON JACOB LAWRENCE - Arena Stage 11%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Triune Entertainment 6%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Jennifer Morrissey - SHE LOVES ME - Next Generation Arts Council 14%

Kimberly Kemp - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 10%

Brianna Galligan - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 9%

Maura Lacy - LEGALLY BLONDE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 8%

LaMar Bagley - DO YOU WANNA DANCE? ONE ACT EDITION - The SEED Falcon Theatre 6%

Angela Somers - A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE - Hylton Performing Arts Center 6%

Liz Mykietyn - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 6%

Kimberly Kemp - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 5%

Joey Olson - AVENUE Q - Reston Community Players 5%

Frank D. Shutts II - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

Rob Tessier - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 5%

Rikki Howie Lacewell - MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

Paul Di Salvo - LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST - St. Mark’s Players 4%

Joanna Henry - THE PROM - The Arlington Players 4%

Rikki Howie Lacewell - MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

Vincent Worthington - WHITE CHRISTMAS - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 3%

Julia Arbutus - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Greenbelt Arts Center 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Matt Conner and Mayu Molina Lehmann - MONARCH - Creative Cauldron 17%

Mariano Caligaris - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 11%

Frank D. Shutts II - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 9%

Amy Anders Corcoran - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 6%

Neil Patrick Harris - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Kennedy Center 6%

Kevin S. McAllister - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ford's Theatre 5%

Allison Arkell Stockman - DESPERATE MEASURES - Constellation Theatre Company 3%

Jolene Vettese - TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

Ashleigh King - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Michael Mayer - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 3%

Michael Windsor - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 3%

Tommy Malek - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Compass Rose Theater 2%

Robert Mintz - REEFER MADNESS - Next Stop Theatre Company 2%

Angelisa Gillyard - KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Christina Coakley & Jennifer Hopkins - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Andy Blankenbuehler - NINE - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Deidra LaWan Starnes - QUILTERS - 1st Stage 2%

Trip Cullman - UNKNOWN SOLDIER - Arena Stage 2%

Mollie Greenberg - THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Puppet Co. 2%

Fiona Rose Murphey - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Cara Phipps - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Mary Zimmerman - THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE - Klein Theater 2%

Matt Moore - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Triune Entertainment 1%

Mark Minnick - A CHORUS LINE - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 1%

Mark Minnick - JERSEY BOYS - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Stefan Sittig - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 13%

Jae Gee - ANTIGONE - Rude Mechanicals 11%

John Geddie - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 10%

Danni Guy - THE CRUCIBLE - Dominion Stage 10%

LaMar Bagley - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 9%

Kimberly Leone - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Reston Community Players 9%

Charlynn Mills - RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 7%

Olivia Hinebaugh - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 6%

Terri Ritchey - ON GOLDEN POND - Vienna Theatre Company 6%

Sarah Hardy - LAUGHING STOCK - Sterling Playmakers 5%

Deb Hansen - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Rooftop Productions 5%

Jeff Walker - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Fauquier Community Theater 4%

Joey Pierce - IS HE DEAD? - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Danilo Stapula - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 11%

Adrian Alea - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 8%

Raymond O’Caldwell - ROMEO AND JULIET - Folger Theatre 8%

KenYatta Rogers - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 7%

Whitney White - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 6%

Sam Landa - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 5%

Alex Levy - WAVERLY GALLERY - 1st Stage 5%

Rikki Howie Lacewell - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Next Stop Theatre Company 4%

Robert McNamara - THE LAST DROP - DC Arts Center 3%

Margot Bordelon - POTUS - Arena Stage 3%

Sarah Byrons - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

Tom Story & Shanara Gabrielle - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Nick Martin - ORLANDO - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Scott J. Strasbaugh - THE MOUNTAINTOP - StageCoach Theatre 2%

Alexa Yarboro Pettengill - THE INSANITY OF MARY GIRARD - StageCoach Theatre 2%

Mark Rhea - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Vanessa Gilbert - MARLENE - ExPats Theatre 2%

Tom Story - AT THE WEDDING - Studio Theatre 2%

José Carrasquillo - MISTER LINCOLN - Ford's Theatre 2%

Nilo Cruz - BATHING IN MOONLIGHT - GALA Hispanic Theatre 2%

Gené Fouché - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Julie Herber - THE SQUIRELLS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Jenny McConnell Frederick - SLEEPING GIANT - Rorschach Theatre 1%

Matt Torney - THE HONEY TRAP - Solas Nua 1%

Derek Goldman - THE ART OF CARE - Mosaic Theater 1%



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

LEGALLY BLONDE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 11%

KINKY BOOTS - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 6%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 6%

XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 5%

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 5%

CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 5%

MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 3%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 3%

LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST - St. Mark’s Players 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Hylton Performing Arts Center 3%

ARE WE AT WAR YET? - University of Maryland 3%

THE PROM - Reston Community Players 3%

AVENUE Q - Reston Community Players 3%

HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 3%

THE CRUCIBLE - Dominion Stage 2%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 2%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Little Theatre of Alexandria 2%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 2%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Good Shepherd Players 2%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 2%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Rockville Musical Theatre 2%

LENA DUNHAM - Washington Improv Theater 1%

ROALD DAHL’S WILLY WONKA - Sterling Playmakers 1%



Best Ensemble (Professional)

MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 10%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 6%

POTUS - Arena Stage 5%

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Next Stop Theatre Company 5%

KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 4%

HAMLET - New York Circus Project 4%

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 4%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Kennedy Center 4%

AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 3%

SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 3%

THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

THE INSANITY OF MARY GIRARD - StageCoach Theatre 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ford’s Theatre 3%

REEFER MADNESS - Next Stop Theatre Company 3%

IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 3%

THE WIZ - The National Theatre 3%

THE LAST DROP - DC Arts Center 2%

THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 2%

SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

SOFT POWER - Signature Theatre 2%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 2%

SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Beth Becker De Marco - LEGALLY BLONDE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 15%

Ken and Patti - AVENUE Q - Reston Community Players 13%

Paul Callahan - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 12%

Dan Martin - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 10%

Dan Widerski - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 9%

Ken & Patti Crowley - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 9%

Ken & Patti Crowley - MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 8%

Jordan Hersh - A GENTLEMEN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 7%

Kurt Gustafson - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Rooftop Productions 6%

Franklin Coleman - RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 6%

Ken and Patti Crawley - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 6%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Hailey Laroe - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 11%

Christina Giles - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 11%

Alberto Segarra - THE HONEY TRAP - Solas Nua 5%

Amith Chandrashaker - AVAAZ - Olney Theatre Center 5%

Nate Files - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 5%

Christina Giles - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 4%

Colin K. Bills - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 4%

Hailey LaRoe - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

Christian Henrríquez - BATHING IN MOONLIGHT - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

Helen Garcia-Alton - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 3%

Kevin Adams - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 3%

Jiyoun Chang - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 3%

John D. Alexander - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 3%

Ben Stanton - UNKNOWN SOLDIER - Arena Stage 3%

Ian Claar - MARLENE - ExPats Theatre 2%

Max Doolittle - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Olney Theatre Center 2%

William D'Eugenio - SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

William K. D'Eugenio - TEMPESTUOUS ELEMENTS - Arena Stage 2%

Lynn Joslin - A CHORUS LINE - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 2%

David A Hopkins - JERSEY BOYS - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 2%

Dan Martin - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Terry Smith - THE MOUNTAINTOP - StageCoach Theatre 2%

Lynn Joslin - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Dominic DeSalvio - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 1%

Hailey LaRoe - HUMAN MUSEUM - Rorschach Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Chelsea Majors - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 18%

Doug Bowles - CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 10%

Paige Austin Rammelkamp - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 9%

Scott Richards - MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 8%

David Jaynes - AVENUE Q - Reston community players 8%

Matt Scarburough - HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 8%

Sam Weich - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Rockville Musical Theatre 7%

CJ Redden-Liotta - LEGALLY BLONDE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 6%

Angela Somers - 'A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE' - The Hylton Performing Arts Center 6%

Colin Taylor - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Good Shepherd Players 6%

Chris Zavadowski - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 6%

Pam Gordet - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 5%

Jim Eckloff - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 4%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Walter Bobby Mccoy - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 16%

Marika Countouris - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 10%

Angie Benson - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 7%

Will Van Dyke - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 6%

Alison Shafer - HEAD OVER HEELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 6%

Christopher Youstra - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Olney Theatre Center 6%

Christopher Youstra - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 6%

Merissa Driscoll - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 5%

Matthew Scarborough - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - McLean Community Players 5%

Nathan Beary Blustein - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 4%

Ross Scott Rawlings - JERSEY BOYS - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 4%

Elisa Rosman - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 4%

Cedric Lyles - LONG WAY DOWN - Olney Theatre Center 4%

Chris Smith - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Triune Entertainment 4%

Paige Rammelkamp - WORKING - Creative Cauldron 3%

Elisa Rosman - KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Lucia LaNave - MARLENE - ExPats Theatre 3%

Nathan Beary Blustein - SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Refiye Tappan - DESPERATE MEASURES - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Peter Leigh-Nilsen - UNKNOWN SOLDIER - Arena Stage 1%



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

KINKY BOOTS - Hylton Performing Arts Center 11%

SHE LOVES ME - Next Generation Arts Council 8%

URINETOWN - American University 7%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 7%

THE PROM - The Arlington Players 6%

LEGALLY BLONDE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 6%

MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 6%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 5%

CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 5%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 4%

AVENUE Q - Reston Community Players 4%

HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 4%

MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

ZOMBIE PROM - Stars Performing Arts 3%

RENT - Dominion Stage 3%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 3%

ANNIE - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Rockville Musical Theatre 3%

LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST - St. Mark’s Players 2%

'A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE' - The Hylton Performing Arts Center 2%

IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Rooftop Productions 1%

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Greenbelt Arts Center 1%

A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE - Hylton Performing Arts Center 0%



Best Musical (Professional)

MONARCH - Creative Cauldron 15%

MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 11%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 9%

RAGTIME - Signature Theatre 8%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Kennedy Center 4%

THE WIZ - The National Theatre 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ford's Theatre 3%

MRS. DOUBTFIRE - The National Theatre 3%

SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 3%

REEFER MADNESS - Next Stop Theatre Company 3%

AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 3%

BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 3%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 3%

MJ - The National Theatre 2%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 2%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Triune Entertainment 2%

THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

SOFT POWER - Signature Theatre 2%

TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Puppet Co. 2%

FIDDLER ON ROOF - Olney Theatre Center 1%

SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 1%

THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 1%

FROG AND TOAD - Imagination Stage 1%



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

THE HEIRESS OF HAWTREY HALL - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 53%

'A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE' - The Hylton Performing Arts Center 47%



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

MONARCH - Creative Cauldron 16%

MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 9%

JAJA’S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 8%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Theatre Company 8%

UNKNOWN SOLDIER - Arena Stage 7%

SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 7%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Puppet Co. 6%

THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

SQUISHY BUT FIRM: SEXCAPADES OF A CRIP GIRL - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 3%

IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 3%

THE COMEUPPANCE - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 3%

THE TEMPEST - Devil’s Isle Shakespeare Co. 3%

ARE WE AT WAR YET - Kogod in the Clarice performing arts center at the university of Maryland 2%

THE LAST DROP - DC Arts Center 2%

THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2%

LONG WAY DOWN - Olney Theatre Center 2%

DESPERATE MEASURES - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - The Keegan Theatre 2%

THE HONEY TRAP - Solas Nua 2%

HUMAN MUSEUM - Rorschach Theatre 1%

THAT BRAT IN THE WHEELCHAIR - Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company 1%

THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE - Klein Theatre 1%

JENNIE THE CAT - The Puppet Co. 1%

THE BORROWERS - MET's Fun Company 1%

INEBRIATED HOLIDAY - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Chris Maulden - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 9%

Giorgia Dallasta - SHE LOVES ME - Next Generation Arts Council 8%

Alicia Zheng - HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 5%

Colleen Lynch - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 4%

Noah Mutterperl - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

Sam Gatica - IN THE HEIGHTS - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 3%

Terrence Bartlebaugh - CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 3%

Melanie Abad - IN THE HEIGHTS - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 3%

Brittany Washington - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - McLean Community Players 3%

Christian Rogers - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 3%

Xander Conte - MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 2%

Anna Jones - ANNIE - Little Theater of Alexandria 2%

Colleen Lynch - AVENUE Q - Reston Community Players 2%

Alden Michels - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 2%

Hayden Polsky - SHE LOVES ME - Next Generation Arts Council 2%

Olivia Teitelbaum - CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 2%

Stevie Miller - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 2%

Faith Wang - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Rockville Musical Theatre 2%

Cristian Bustillos - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Good Shepherd Players 2%

Audrey Landau Townsend - LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST - St. Mark’s Players 2%

Laura Mills - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 2%

Cody Boehm - HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 2%

Shelby Young - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Good Shepherd Players 2%

Allison Payne - URINETOWN - Ovations Theatre 2%

Kelly Canady - MEMPHIS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 2%



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Marco Salazar - MONARCH - Creative Cauldron 18%

Fran Tapia - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 12%

Alex Brightman - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Theatre Company 8%

Brandon Uranowitz - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Kennedy Center 4%

Jeff Davis - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

Adrian Blake Enscoe - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 3%

Noah Mutterperl - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

Cam Powell - REEFER MADNESS - Next Stop Theatre Company 3%

Julianna Cooper - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

Brigid Wallace - SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Natalie Weiss - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Jose Juan Hernández - MONARCH - Creative Cauldron 2%

Chani Wereley - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ford's Theatre 2%

Kyle Dalsimer - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 2%

Denée Benton - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Kennedy Center 2%

Caroline Graham - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Zachary Spafford - JERSEY BOYS - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 1%

John Gallagher, Jr. - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 1%

Carl Williams - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 1%

Jackie Madejski - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 1%

Derrick D. Truby Jr. - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Ford's Theatre 1%

Cate Murray - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Triune Entertainment 1%

Harrison Smith - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 1%

Shakil Azizi - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Triune Entertainment 1%

Martin Ruiz - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Tyrus Sanders - COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) - Sterling Playmakers 7%

Matthew Murray - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 6%

Adrienne Daly - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Reston Community Players 6%

Shelby Young - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Reston Community Players 5%

William Nash - ARE WE AT WAR YET? - University of Maryland 5%

Amberley Kuo - ARE WE AT WAR YET? - University of Maryland 5%

Ricardo Padilla - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Reston Community Players 4%

Michael Kharfen - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 4%

Gerardo Mirajes-Shafai - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 4%

Cameo Manning - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 4%

Chris Shea - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 3%

Brian Lyons-Burke - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

Kieran Cross - RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 3%

Carolyn Corsano Wong - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Rooftop Productions 3%

Brianna Goode - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

Shelly Wiese - ANTIGONE - American University 3%

Mars Burggraf - ARE WE AT WAR YET? - University of Maryland 3%

Carolyn Corsano Wong - ON GOLDEN POND - Vienna Theatre Company 3%

Matthew Murray - THE CRUCIBLE - Dominion Stage 3%

Emma Altricher - HENRI IV - American University 3%

Gayle Nichols-Grimes - 12 ANGRY JURORS - The Providence Players of Fairfax 2%

Max Burchell - HENRI IV - American University 2%

Lila-Rose Roberts - HENRI IV - American University 2%

Gracie Guzman - A BICYCLE COUNTRY - University of Maryland 2%

Tina Mullins - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Fauquier Community Theater 2%



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Danny Seal - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Workhouse Arts Center 8%

Noah Mutterperl - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 7%

Yaiza Figueroa - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 6%

Maddox Morfit-Tighe - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 4%

Brenda Parker - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Next Stop Theatre Company 4%

Stacy Whittle - THE LAST DROP - Scena theatre 4%

Adam Ressa - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - NOVA Nightsky Theater 4%

Carolina Reyes - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

Bess Kaye - POTUS - Next Stop Theatre Company 3%

Alex Mills - TELL-TALE - Synetic Theater 3%

Anna Takayo - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Morgan Danielle Day - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 3%

Scott Bakula - MISTER LINCOLN - Ford's Theatre 3%

Dylan Toms - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Irene Hamilton - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Jolene Vettese - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

Zack Powell - ARMS AND THE MAN - Washington Stage Guild 2%

Robert Fremon - THE MOUNTAINTOP - StageCoach Theatre 2%

Devin Nikki Thomas - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Edmée - Marie Faal - ORLANDO - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Ro Boddie - TOPDOG/UNDERDOG - Round House Theatre 1%

Jackie Madejski - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Workhouse Arts Center 1%

Dina Thomas - AT THE WEDDING - Studio Theatre 1%

Susan Marie Rhea - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 1%

Tonya Beckman - SHUTTER SISTERS - 1st Stage 1%



Best Play (Non-Professional)

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Reston Community Players 13%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 10%

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 9%

THE CRUCIBLE - Dominion Stage 9%

ARE WE AT WAR YET? - University of Maryland 8%

XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 8%

ANTIGONE - American University 6%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 6%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - NOVA Nightsky Theater 4%

HENRI IV - American University 4%

RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 4%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 3%

DOUBT, A PARABLE - Rooftop Productions 3%

NEIL SIMON'S RUMORS - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 3%

IS HE DEAD? - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

DOUBT: A PARABLE - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 3%

DRIVING MISS DAISY - Fauquier Community Theater 2%

ON GOLDEN POND - Vienna Theatre Company 2%

RAPTURE BLISTER BURN - St. Mark's Players 1%



Best Play (Professional)

ROMEO AND JULIET - Folger Theatre 8%

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 8%

THE COLORED MUSEUM - Studio Theatre 6%

ORLANDO - Constellation Theatre Company 5%

MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 5%

HAMLET - New York Circus Project 5%

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 4%

POTUS - Arena Stage 4%

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Next Stop Theatre Company 4%

THE LAST DROP - Scena theatre 4%

THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Theatre Company 3%

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD - Rorschach Theatre 3%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 3%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - StageCoach Theatre 3%

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDOBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

PRIMARY TRUST - Signature Theatre 2%

NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 2%

SLEEPING GIANT - Rorschach Theatre 2%

MISTER LINCOLN - Ford's Theatre 2%

SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

EISENHOWER THIS PIECE OF GROUND - Olney Theatre Center 1%

TELL-TALE - Synetic Theater 1%

MARLENE - ExPats Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Jimmy Conroy - KINKY BOOTS - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 12%

Matt Liptak - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 10%

Jessica Trementozzi - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 9%

Kimberly Leone - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Reston Community Players 9%

Bill Pressly - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 9%

Gavin Mosier - MEN ON BOATS - University of Maryland 8%

Dan Widerski & Sheila Widerski - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 6%

Jimmy Conroy - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 6%

Morgan Gallagher - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 5%

Vincent Worthington - ON GOLDEN POND - Vienna Theatre Company 5%

Rebecca Kalant and Adam Ressa - ANNIE - Little Theatre of Alexandria 5%

Bridgette Dennett - TRUE WEST - Klein Theatre 4%

Vince Worthington - RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 4%

Vince Worthington - ON GOLDEN POND - Vienna Theatre Company 3%

Joyce Milford - DO YOU WANNA DANCE? ONE ACT EDITION - The SEED Falcon Theatre 3%

Vincent Worthington - NEIL SIMON'S RUMORS - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 3%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Grisele Gonzales - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 12%

Matt Liptak - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 10%

Kristian Woerner - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 6%

David Zinn - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 5%

Clifton Chadick - BATHING IN MOONLIGHT - GALA Hispanic Theatre 5%

Frank J. Oliva - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 5%

Andrew Cohen - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 5%

Debra Kim Sivigny - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 4%

Matt Liptak - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 4%

Vincent Worthington - RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 3%

Rachel Hauck - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 3%

Michael Windsor & Laura Valenti - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 3%

David DiFalco - THE SQUIRRELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Shartoya R. Jn.Baptiste - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Meghan Raham - TOPDOG / UNDERDOG - Round House Theatre 2%

Frank Labovitz - NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD - Rorschach Theatre 2%

Milagros Ponce De Leon - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Olney Theatre Center 2%

David DiFalco - ELEPHANT & PIGGIE, WE ARE IN A PLAY - MET's Fun Company 2%

Tony Cisek - SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Megan Holden - KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Josh Sticklin - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Gavin Moshier - HUMAN MUSEUM - Rorschach Theatre 2%

Matthew Keenan - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Mark Wendland - UNKNOWN SOLDIER - Arena Stage 1%

Misha Kachman - MISTER LINCOLN - Ford's Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Chelsea Majors - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 26%

Liz Shaher - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 18%

Justin Schmitz - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 18%

Janice Rivera - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 16%

Michael Kiley - ARE WE AT WAR YET? - University of Maryland 13%

Carolyn Corsano Wong - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Fauquier Community Theater 10%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Andie Matten - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 17%

Justin Schmitz - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 13%

Alec Green - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 8%

Sam Landa - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 5%

Justin Schmitz - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

John Shivers - SWEPT AWAY - Arena Stage 4%

nick tha 1da - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 3%

Justin Ellington - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 3%

Dan Martin - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 3%

William D'Eugenio - SING DOWN THE MOON: APPALACHIAN WONDER TALES - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Justin Schmitz - BATHING IN MOONLIGHT - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

Kenny Neal - THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

Jimmy Garver - THE HONEY TRAP - Solas Nua 2%

Brandon Cook - WEBSTER'S BITCH - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Brandon Cook - KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Matthew Rowe - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Justin Schmitz - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Mark Smedley - JERSEY BOYS - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 2%

Tom Majarov - INTIMATE APPAREL - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Ethan Balis - THE WAVERLY GALLERY - 1st Stage 2%

Frederick Kennedy - PRIMARY TRUST - Signature Theatre 1%

Saarung Soomro - THE MOUNTAINTOP - StageCoach Theatre 1%

Kaydin Hamby - ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART 2: PERESTROIKA - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 1%

Kenny Neal - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 1%

Sarah O'Halloran - THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL - Olney Theatre Center 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Connor Halvorsen-Ramm - CABARET - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 14%

BrandRick Levy - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 8%

Alexandrina Calvo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 7%

Tammy Peters - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Victorian Lyric Opera Company 4%

Zach Walsh - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 4%

Maura Lacy - THE PROM - The Arlington Players 4%

Alease Warren - A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE - Hylton Performing Arts Center 3%

Andrew Morin - 110 IN THE SHADE - Prince William Little Theatre 3%

Evan Zimmerman - HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 3%

Cam Powell - LITTLE WOMEN THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - The Arlington Players 3%

Liz Colendene - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

Anastasia Janchak - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 3%

Shakil Azizi - ANNIE - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

McKinley Seale - THE PROM - Reston Community Players 3%

Rachael Fine - ANNIE - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

Daniel Kundrat - IN THE HEIGHTS - Montgomery College Summer Dinner Theatre 3%

Meghan Bentley - HEATHERS - McLean Community Players 3%

James Maxted - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 3%

Ashton Schaffer - FREAKY FRIDAY - Upper Room Theatre Ministry 3%

Sarah Lehner - WILLY WONKA - Sterling Playmakers 2%

Sophia Sharaa - KINKY BOOTS - Rooftop Productions 2%

Michael Blinde - WILLY WONKA - Sterling Playmakers 2%

Jelilah Jones - 'A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JINGLE JANGLE' - The Hylton Performing Arts Center 2%

Talya Conroy - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Rooftop Productions 2%

Joshua Nettinga - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Little Theatre of Alexandria 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Facundo Agustín - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 9%

Noah Mutterperl - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 7%

Anna Theoni DiGiovanni - THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 5%

Shakil Azizi - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 5%

Camila Taleisnik - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

Adian Chapman - HEAD OVER HEELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 4%

Calvin McCullough - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 4%

Arial Kraje - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

Sumie Yotsukura - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Olney Theatre Center 3%

Sarah Chapin - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 3%

Carolyn Tachoir - REEFER MADNESS - Next Stop Theatre Company 3%

David James - DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 3%

Bobby Libby - DESPERATE MEASURES - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Sydne Lyons - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Monumental Theatre Company 2%

Elizabeth Stanley - NINE - The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Danny Smigielski - TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

Judy Kuhn - UNKNOWN SOLDIER - Arena Stage 2%

Ro Boddie - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Shakespeare Theatre Company 2%

Rodrigo Pedreira - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 2%

Martin Ruiz - MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 2%

Brigid Wallace - MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Dylan Toms - JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Ollie Maxted - TOMMY - Workhouse Arts Center 2%

Victor Musoni - LONG WAY DOWN - Olney Theatre Center 2%

Nikki Mirza - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Olney Theatre Center 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Alaina (AJ) Jenkins - MEN ON BOATS - University of Maryland 8%

Spencer Milligan - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 7%

Johancy (Jay) Reyes - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 7%

Eleanore Tapscott - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 6%

Shakil Azizi - THE CRUCIBLE - Dominion Stage 6%

Drew Okoye - MEN ON BOATS - University of Maryland 5%

Cameron McBride - RUMORS - Rooftop Productions 5%

Anna Mae Murphy - THE CRUCIBLE - Dominion Stage 4%

Sirra Faal - DAUGHTERS OF LEDA - American University 4%

Alexis Edgely - XTIGONE - Prince George's Community College Theatre 3%

Zell Murphy - ON GOLDEN POND - Vienna Theatre Company 3%

Danielle Comer - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 3%

Wilson Johnson - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Fauquier Community Theater 3%

Paul McLane - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - City of Fairfax Theatre Company 3%

Dylan Nicholson - DAUGHTERS OF LEDA - American University 2%

Finn Fairfield - DAUGHTERS OF LEDA - American University 2%

Julia Rudgers - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 2%

Liz Mykietyn - LAUGHING STOCK - Sterling Playmakers 2%

Paul Smith - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Sterling Playmakers 2%

John Paul Odle - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Little Theatre of Alexandria 2%

Lucy Bond - MEN ON BOATS - University of Maryland 2%

Tanya Johnson-Herron - DOUBT: A PARABLE - ARTfactory Rooftop Productions 2%

Reanna Larson - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Rooftop Productions 2%

Nathan McGraw - LAUGHINGSTOCK - Sterling Playmakers 2%

Malerie Goodman - THE CRUCIBLE - Dominion Stage 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Adam Adkins - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 8%

Awa Sal Secka - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 6%

Lauren Baker - THE MOUNTAINTOP - StageCoach Theatre 6%

Adam Adkins - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 6%

Luz Nicolás - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 6%

Hilary Dennis - HAMLET - New York Circus Project 5%

Victor Salinas - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 4%

Yesenia iglesias - PRIMARY TRUST - Signature Theatre 4%

Angela Whittaker - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Next Stop Theatre Company 3%

Seth Drenning - DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

Danielle Davy - THE LAST DROP - DC Arts CEnter 3%

Brigid Wallace - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 3%

Hope Cassady - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Workhouse Arts Center 3%

Tiffany Renee Johnson - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 2%

Willem Rogers - THE SQUIRRELS - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Corbin Ford - IS GOD IS - Constellation Theatre Company 2%

Delbis Cardona - THE PALACIOS SISTERS - GALA Hispanic Theatre 2%

Ryan Sellers - NOISES OFF - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Pauline Lamb - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Next Stop Theatre Company 2%

Andres Roa - WEBSTER'S BITCH - The Keegan Theatre 2%

Craig wallace - PRIMARY TRUST - Signature Theatre 2%

Justine 'Icy' Moral - THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL - Olney Theatre Center 1%

Bisserat Tseggai - JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING - Arena Stage 1%

Alan Naylor - ORLANDO - Constellation Theatre Company 1%

Emily Kester - AT THE WEDDING - Studio Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

ANNIE - Little Theater of Alexandria 28%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Pied Piper Theatre 27%

ANASTASIA - Pied Piper Theatre 23%

GUYS AND DOLLS - ARTfactory Pied Piper Theatre 13%

A CHRISTMAS CHAOS - Seton Players 9%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

WILLY WONKA - Riverside Center for the Performing Arts 17%

MUMMY IN THE CLOSET: EVITA'S RETURN - GALA Hispanic Theatre 12%

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE - Adventure Theatre MTC 8%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - The Puppet Co. 7%

JUNIE. B JONES THE MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 6%

PICASSO - GALA Hispanic Theatre 6%

THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 5%

KNUFFLE BUNNY: A CAUTIONARY MUSICAL - Adventure Theatre MTC 5%

THROUGH THE SUNKEN LANDS - The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 4%

OPIE AND THE OPEN TENT - The National Theatre 4%

CINDERELLA A SALSA FAIRYTALE - Imagination Stage 4%

MISS NELSON IS MISSING - Imagination Stage 4%

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - MET's Fun Company 4%

QUIJOTE Y SANCHO PANZA, ¡NUEVAS ANDANZAS! - GALA Hispanic Theatre 3%

SING DOWN THE MOON - Adventure Theatre MTC 3%

THE MATCHBOX MAGIC FLUTE - Klein Theatre 3%

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE, WE ARE IN A PLAY - MET's Fun Company 2%

HANSEL AND GRETEL - The Puppet Co. 2%

JENNIE THE CAT: A HALLOWEEN ADVENTURE - The Puppet Co. 1%



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

The Little Theatre of Alexandria 12%

Next Generation Arts Council 10%

Rooftop Productions 10%

Prince George's Community College Theatre 9%

Reston Community Players 6%

Upper Room Theatre Ministry 5%

Rockville Musical Theatre 5%

Wind River Theater at the ARTFactory 5%

Sterling Playmakers 4%

City of Fairfax Theatre Company 4%

The Arlington Players 4%

Dominion Stage 3%

Victorian Lyric Opera Company 3%

Maryland Ensemble Theatre 3%

Hylton Performing Arts Center 2%

Prince William Little Theater 2%

St. Mark’s Players 2%

McLean Community Players 2%

Ovations Theatre 2%

Silhouette Stages 2%

The Providence Players of Fairfax 1%

Greenbelt Arts Center 1%

Bad Medicine Comedy 1%

Plastic 1%

Lebanon Community Theater 1%



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Workhouse Arts Center 12%

Signature Theatre 11%

GALA Hispanic Theatre 10%

Arena Stage 6%

The National Theatre 6%

Scena theatre 4%

Toby’s Dinner Theatre 4%

Olney Theatre Center 4%

Ford's Theatre 3%

Round House Theatre 3%

StageCoach Theatre 3%

Constellation Theatre Company 3%

The Puppet Co. 3%

The Keegan Theatre 3%

Next Stop Theatre Company 2%

Studio Theatre 2%

Adventure Theatre MTC 2%

Imagination Stage 2%

Rorschach Theatre 2%

Monumental Theatre Company 2%

Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Theater J 2%

Solas Nua 1%

Triune Entertainment 1%

Washington Stage Guild 1%



