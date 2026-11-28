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A first listen to “You've Got a Granddaughter Now” from A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE offers a preview of the new musical by singer-songwriter Benjamin Scheuer, creator of the acclaimed solo show The Lion . Check out the video!

In the heartfelt song, Scheuer's narrator speaks to his late father about the granddaughter he will never have the chance to meet. Among its touching lyrics are “I play guitar for her like you did for me” and “We spell her name E-L-O-D-I-E.” The song builds to an emotional declaration: “I'm a father, and you're a grandfather now.”

Described as a humorous and heartwarming musical, A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE draws on Scheuer's own life following the success of The Lion . The story traces his personal journey through professional triumphs, falling in love, fertility challenges, and the birth of his daughter, Elodie. Written and performed by Scheuer, accompanied by a live band, the musical explores anxiety, impatience, parenthood, grief, and the enduring power of love.

The production marks its world premiere at Signature Theatre in Arlington, Virginia, as the company's 62nd world premiere. Directed by Séimí Campbell, the show runs in the MAX Theatre from March 23 through April 25, 2027.

The performance runs approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes without an intermission. The theatre recommends the production for audiences ages 18 and older.

Post-show discussions are scheduled for April 14 and April 20, both at 7:30 p.m.

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The race is on for the Washington, DC Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 The Roguish Players 18% 2 St. Mark's Players 14% 3 City of Fairfax Theatre Company 11% 4 Prince William Little Theatre 9% 5 Reston Community Players 8% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Vidyuth Sreenivasan - COMING TO AMERICA: AN IMMIGRANT CABARET Atlas Performing Arts Center 51% 2 Fools! Improv Cast - FOOLS! LIVE ON STAGE Hylton Center/Arts Alive 49% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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