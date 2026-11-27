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You can now get a first listen to 'You’ve Got a Granddaughter Now' from A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE, the original musical from Benjamin Scheuer. The world premiere begins performances on March 23, 2027.

Ben, enjoying rockstar triumphs, is determined to be a different kind of dad from his own father. When he meets the love of his life, he sees a perfect opportunity and a clear path. Nothing could be simpler, right? With every strum of his guitar, Scheuer weaves the joys and tribulations of career, marriage and fatherhood – and the game of juggling it all – into a soaring melody.

Performed by Scheuer with a band, A Mountain for Elodie explores anxiety, impatience, parenthood, grief and love, in a moving ode to the unpredictable, yet beautiful, mess that is life. Take 20% off tickets during Cyber Weekend only. Use code SIGCYBER26 when booking tickets.

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The race is on for the Washington, DC Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 The Roguish Players 18% 2 St. Mark's Players 15% 3 City of Fairfax Theatre Company 11% 4 Prince William Little Theatre 9% 5 Reston Community Players 8% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Vidyuth Sreenivasan - COMING TO AMERICA: AN IMMIGRANT CABARET Atlas Performing Arts Center 51% 2 Fools! Improv Cast - FOOLS! LIVE ON STAGE Hylton Center/Arts Alive 49% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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