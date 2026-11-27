Video: First Listen to 'You’ve Got a Granddaughter Now' from A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE
The production will have its world premiere at Signature Theatre March 23 – April 25, 2027.
You can now get a first listen to 'You’ve Got a Granddaughter Now' from A MOUNTAIN FOR ELODIE, the original musical from Benjamin Scheuer. The world premiere begins performances on March 23, 2027.
Ben, enjoying rockstar triumphs, is determined to be a different kind of dad from his own father. When he meets the love of his life, he sees a perfect opportunity and a clear path. Nothing could be simpler, right? With every strum of his guitar, Scheuer weaves the joys and tribulations of career, marriage and fatherhood – and the game of juggling it all – into a soaring melody.
Performed by Scheuer with a band, A Mountain for Elodie explores anxiety, impatience, parenthood, grief and love, in a moving ode to the unpredictable, yet beautiful, mess that is life. Take 20% off tickets during Cyber Weekend only. Use code SIGCYBER26 when booking tickets.
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