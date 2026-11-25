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Signature Theatre offered a first look at its new production of THE SECRET GARDEN with a performance of "Come to My Garden (Finale)" by the full cast and orchestra, ahead of the musical's run in Arlington.

With book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize winner Marsha Norman and music by Lucy Simon, the Tony Award-winning musical is based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. After losing her parents, 11-year-old Mary is sent to live with a wealthy, reclusive uncle she has never met. Exploring the manor on England's moors, she uncovers its secrets, from its haunted inhabitants to a dormant garden, and her determination to revive the garden transforms the household. The score includes "Lily's Eyes," "Come to My Garden" and "How Could I Ever Know."

Signature Associate Artistic Director Ethan Heard directs, with choreography by Kelly Crandall d'Amboise and music direction by William Yanesh. As previously announced, the production features Quinn Titcomb as Mary Lennox, Blake Stadnik as Archibald Craven, Claire Leyden as Lily and Jacob Dickey as Dr. Neville Craven, with Keenan Barrett as Colin, Noah Mutterperl as Dickon, Sarah Chapin as Martha, Catherine Flye as Mrs. Medlock and Christopher Bloch as Ben Weatherstaff.

THE SECRET GARDEN begins performances December 8 and runs through February 21, 2027 in Signature's MAX Theatre.

The race is on for the Washington, DC Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 The Roguish Players 19% 2 St. Mark's Players 15% 3 City of Fairfax Theatre Company 11% 4 Prince William Little Theatre 9% 5 Reston Community Players 8% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Fools! Improv Cast - FOOLS! LIVE ON STAGE Hylton Center/Arts Alive 50% 2 Vidyuth Sreenivasan - COMING TO AMERICA: AN IMMIGRANT CABARET Atlas Performing Arts Center 50% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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