VIDEO: Watch Felicia Curry, Christian Douglas, Nkrumah Gatling, and More in Episode Three of THE SIGNATURE SHOW

The Signature Show is Signature Theatre's biweekly half-hour digital experience featuring performances by acclaimed artists, interviews, celebration of new musical voices and tributes to the past, present and future of Signature Theatre.

The third episode, directed and produced by Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature's A CHORUS LINE), features Felicia Curry (Signature's THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS), Christian Douglas (Signature's GUN & POWDER), Nkrumah Gatling (Signature's GRAND HOTEL), composer Adam Gwon (Roundabout Theatre Company's SCOTLAND, PA), Mark G. Meadows (Signature's JELLY'S LAST JAM), Bobby Smith (Signature's GRAND HOTEL) and the students of Signature Theatre's Stage One musical theatre program.

