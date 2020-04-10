Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes at 5th Avenue Theatre

Article Pixel Apr. 10, 2020  

Go behind the scenes of one of the nation's leading regional theatres with the Secrets of the 5th videos!

The 5th Avenue Theatre is one of America's leading musical theater companies. From the page to the stage, 5th Avenue brings passion and epic scale to every musical it creates. With big talent. Bigger-than-life productions. And did we mention dazzle? As a nonprofit theater company and the region's largest performing arts employer, the company spreads the joy of great musicals with people of all ages across our region and state.

For more information about The 5th Avenue Theatre, its season and its programs, please visit www.5thavenue.org<http://www.5thavenue.org>.

VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes at 5th Avenue Theatre
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: 70 West End Stars Perform 'Do You Hear the People Sing?' From LES MISERABLES
  • VIDEO: New HAMILTON Parody Puts Fans in 'The Zoom Where It Happens'
  • VIDEO: Watch JAGGED LITTLE PILL Company Unite to Sing 'Thank U'
  • VIDEO: Billy Porter, Christy Altomare, Ethan Slater & More Join Michael Korte's #YouWillBeFoundChallenge
  • VIDEO: Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo Sing 'Once Upon Another Time' From LOVE NEVER DIES
  • VIDEO: Watch Barrett Wilbert Weed Sing 'Maybe This Time' From Signature Theatre's CABARET