Tony Thomas Wins Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Choreography for METAMORPHOSES

Tony Thomas, a visionary director and choreographer making significant waves in American theatre, has been honored with the prestigious Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Choreography in a Play (Hayes). This esteemed recognition celebrates his transformative work on Metamorphoses at the Folger Theatre in Washington DC, a production notable for being the first in the theatre's history to feature an all-Black cast.

The Helen Hayes Awards are among the nation's most respected theatre honors, recognizing excellence in professional theatre across the Washington D.C. metropolitan area. Thomas's win for Metamorphoses marks a pivotal moment in his burgeoning career, solidifying his reputation as a creative force who delivers "a cultural transcendent theatrical experience you will remember for years."

"I am deeply honored and incredibly grateful to Theatre Washington and the Helen Hayes Awards for this profound recognition," said Tony Thomas. "The Folger Theatre's production of Mary Zimmerman's Metamorphoses broke new ground with its all-Black cast. This award is a testament to the collaborative spirit and immense talent of director Psalmayene 24 and everyone involved. It truly inspires me to continue pushing artistic boundaries and telling vital stories through the unique language of art."

Thomas is celebrated for his remarkable versatility and intuitive foresight, consistently crafting compelling visions that resonate with the current cultural landscape. He possesses an unparalleled ability to give form to unspoken desires and artistic expressions that audiences yearn to witness.

Looking ahead, Tony Thomas is the choreographer of Mexodus, the highly anticipated 2025 Helen Hayes Award winner for Outstanding Production. He is also eager to bring his distinctive directorial vision to projects in television and film.

About Tony Thomas:

Tony Thomas is a director and choreographer whose work is characterized by exceptional versatility and an almost prescient ability to grasp and manifest collective artistic visions. A passionate teacher and advocate for incarcerated youth, global equality, and sustainable food practices, Thomas's multitudinous credits include Helen Hayes Award nominations for Word Becomes Flesh, Fat Ham and The Colored Museum, as well as acclaimed productions such as Twelfth Night, Good Bones, and Mysticism & Music. Tony's varied pedagogical background includes Dance, as a Presidential Arts Scholar at George Washington University, and Interior Architecture at the Art Institute Santa Monica, CA.

