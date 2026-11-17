In this episode, we talk with Tony Award–winning producer and Broadway Plus founder and CEO Nathaniel Hill about his book The VIP Effect and the art of creating unforgettable experiences.
Tickets for OH, MARY! Washington, D.C. Premiere to Go on Sale This Week
Performances will run February 9-21, 2027.
Single tickets for the upcoming Washington, D.C. premiere of Oh, Mary! at The National Theatre will go on sale this Friday, November 20, 2026. Performances will run February 9-21, 2027.
ABOUT THE SHOW
Written by Tony and Olivier Award winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024, and continues to play at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theatre's 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record fourteen times and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. Oh, Mary! opened in London's West End on December 18, 2025, and won the 2026 Olivier Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play. A live stage film of Oh, Mary!, filmed in London's West End, will debut on HBO and stream on HBO Max next year.
Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).
The full creative team for the Broadway production includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Original Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Musical Arrangements). Casting is by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA.
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To celebrate her final performances as the brattiest girl in all of London town as she plays Mary Todd Lincoln in the West End production of Oh, Mary! - a role that she reprises following record-breaking box office runs in New York – Jinkx Monsoon is reflecting on a life-changing journey leading The Monsoon Administration.
#10 - How to keep surprising Broadway — and how to keep Broadway surprising — with Kevin McCollum
From living on Avenue Q to (not) paying Rent in the East Village to hanging out In The Heights, Kevin McCollum has produced as many Broadway hits as New York has neighborhoods.
#137 - Shaince - 44’s Michelle Obama
Recording Star & Actress Shanice visits Behind the Awards to talk about the satirical musical 44 in which she plays Michele Obama. Shanice also reminisces about her time on Kids Incorporated, Winning Star Search, her famous guest appearance on Family Matters, and being the first Black Actress in the role of Eponine in Les Miserables.
Theatre Chat: Wicked Trailer, Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail, and Is the Broadway Musical in Trouble?
In this Theatre Chat episode of Half Hour with Jeff & Richie, we dig into the final trailer for Wicked: For Good, new casting announcements for Gruesome Playground Injuries and Oh Mary!, and the unique immersive Nightmare Before Christmas light trail experience.
#118 Giggling Schoolgirls with Michael Di Liberto
U Guys, from Broadway's Wicked and the Off-Broadway hit Titanique, Michael Di Liberto is here! First, I give you all the latest Bway tea in this week's BroadwayWorld Recap! Then I am joined by TV actor and Broadway performer Michael Di Liberto to talk all about his amazing life in the theater!
Conrad Ricamora (How to Get Away with Murder) on Identify
In this Artist Exploration, Conrad Ricamora (How to Get Away with Murder) and MTCA Director Charlie Murphy discuss: From tennis scholarship to stage & screen — mastering the “inner game” of performance. Process over product: Walnut Street Theatre + MFA at UT shaped his craft.
I'm Important, I'm a Clown! with Julian Manjerico
U Guys, Julian Manjerico is here! First, I give you all the latest Bway tea in this week’s BroadwayWorld Recap. Then I am joined by stage and screen actor, Julian Manjerico, to talk about everything from playing a clown opposite Tom Hanks, to playing Abraham Lincoln opposite Tony-winner Cole Escola in Broadway’s Oh, Mary!
#98 She's The Moment, She's The Face with Bianca Leigh
U Guys, Bianca Leigh is here! In this episode, she shares her journey from performing in small venues to making her Broadway debut. She discusses the significance of her role in 'Oh, Mary!' and the importance of representation for queer and trans individuals in theater.
#97 Living Out Loud In The Middle of Nowhere with Peter Smith
U Guys, performer and director, and current cast member of the smash hit play Oh, Mary!, Peter Smith is here! This week's BroadwayWorld Recap has all the latest Bway updates, including some crazy closing announcements.
Is there secret sapphic subtext between Mary Todd Lincoln and her Chaperone, Louise? Bianca Leigh and Sarah discuss lesbian fan theories, the many many laughs, the transfer from the Lortel to the Lyceum, and more about Cole Escola's Oh, Mary!
The Fall 2024 Broadway Season Conversation with MATT KOPLIK (Plays Episode)
In this episode, we sit down with Matt Koplik, Host of the BROADWAY BREAKDOWN to dive into the fall 2024 Broadway season. We discuss a diverse lineup of plays including THE ROOMMATE, MCNEAL, THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA, YELLOW FACE, OUR TOWN, LEFT ON TENTH, ROMEO + JULIET, CULT OF LOVE, and EUREKA DAY.
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Are You Now or Have You Ever Been?
Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater (10/17-12/06)
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The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity
NextStop Theatre (11/05-11/29)
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XXII FUEGO FLAMENCO FESTIVAL
GALA Hispanic Theatre (11/05-11/22)
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The Holiday Show
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The Last Victorian
The Stage Guild (11/19-12/13)
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Hamilton (Angelica Company)
National Theatre (12/15-2/07)
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Lesley Ann Warren: In My Own Little Corner
Lincoln Theatre (4/04-4/04)
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Center for the Arts (12/05-12/05)
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The Day Before Christmas
ARTfactory (12/11-12/13)
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Frosty The Snow Man
Adventure Theatre MTC (11/21-1/03)