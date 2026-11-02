THE TRUMPETER AT DUPONT UNDERGROUND to be Presented at Dupont Underground

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Dupont Underground will host the return of The Trumpeter, Alliance for New Music-Theatre's Helen Hayes-recommended play about a Ukrainian military musician sheltering beneath Mariupol, for 13 performances November 4-22, 2026.

Inna Goncharova's new play of survival against the odds returns by popular demand following its successful January 2026 run at DU, staged in DC's vast, echoey former trolley station, an eerie parallel for the trumpeter's subterranean refuge.

Goncharova's script, with poems by Peter Mironov, is presented in an English translation by John Farndon. Directed by world-celebrated Hungarian director János Szász with Michael Kevin Darnall and Lise Bruneau, the production resonates with haunting music by trumpeter Kevin McKee and a vocal ensemble of Ukrainian men led by conductor Ruslan Bondar.

The play moves between the rockets and bombs falling around the Trumpeter and his memories of a life of music that the war has destroyed. This fully staged return is the latest in Alliance for New Music-Theatre's ongoing commitment to the writings of Ukrainian playwrights, bringing the suffering of Ukrainians up close during the fourth year of the Russian invasion.

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