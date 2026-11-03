THE TALL GIRLS Will Come to 1st Stage in December

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The tiny hamlet of Poor Prairie doesn't see a lot of folks coming into town, least of all men – they've all left to find desperately needed work. So when one gets off the train, everybody talks, especially the high school girls looking for a meal ticket. The marryin' kind. But this man is mysterious. He's from Poor Prairie, but nobody knows where he's been and his story's got some…gaps. A few things are clear, though – he's teaching at the high school, he knows basketball, and most importantly, he has the only inflated basketball in town.

Inspired by the flourishing and decline of high school girls' basketball teams in the 1930s rural Midwest, The Tall Girls asks: Who can afford the luxury of play? And what is the cost of childhood? “Out of the ordinary, in a genre unique unto itself, and thoroughly entertaining” – Atlanta Cultural Arts Review.

The 1st Stage production of The Tall Girls features returning 1st Stage artists Ixchel Hernández (Laughs in Spanish) and Hannah Taylor (Between Riverside and Crazy, Birthday Candles, The Piano Lesson), and welcomes Leah Packer, Mincy Barbosa, Cate Ginsberg, and Noah Israel to 1st Stage. The production is directed by Madeleine Regina (former 1st Stage Seidel Fellow and member of the inaugural cohort of the 1st Stage Directors Residency and Commission).

The design team includes: scenic design by Jonathan Dahm Robertson, lighting design by Ben Harvey, sound design by navi, costume design by Cidney Forkpah, props design by Jordan Ingersoll, dialect coaching by Tonya Beckman, intimacy direction by Lorraine Ressegger-Slone, and basketball consultation by Shelley Evans.

The Tall Girls will run at 1st Stage from December 3-20, 2026 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

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