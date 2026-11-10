My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
THE KING IS HERE Will Return to City of Praise Family Ministries
CJ Winston, Kristian Lauren, Steven Darby and Ashley Silva star in the Landover, Maryland production with gospel artists Jeremiah Hicks and James Murphy.
City of Praise Family Ministries will present the return of The King Is Here, an original Christmas musical written and directed by actor and acting coach Mark McKinnon. Four performances will take place December 12 and 19, 2026, at 1:00 PM and 6:30 PM each day.
Blending faith, theatre, Hip-Hop, Spoken Word and R&B, The King Is Here reimagines the Nativity story in part through the perspective of King Herod the Great, exploring his rise to power and the lengths he will go to remain King of Judea after learning another King has been born. Alongside Herod's story, audiences follow Mary and Joseph through a journey of love, faith, sacrifice and divine purpose leading to the birth of Jesus Christ.
The production stars CJ Winston, Kristian Lauren, Steven Darby and Ashley Silva, and features gospel recording artists Jeremiah Hicks and James Murphy, alongside a large supporting ensemble.
Writer/director Mark McKinnon is known for Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown, Netflix's Survival of the Thickest, seven seasons of CBS' Blue Bloods, and Criminal Minds: Evolution. He is founder and head acting coach of McKinnon Acting Studio and has led the City of Praise drama ministry for 11 years. Co-director Derrick A. King appears in Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Again?, was a series regular on 4400, and teaches film/TV performance at Howard University. Co-director Ephraim Nehemiah is a nationally recognized spoken-word artist selected to represent the United States at the 2027 World Poetry Slam in Tokyo; his work has been featured by AFROPUNK, TEDx and the Smithsonian Channel. Director of Music Aaron Hardin was an arranger/producer for Seasons 4 and 5 of FOX's The Masked Singer and has worked with Eric Roberson, J. Cole, Jazmine Sullivan, Tems, Mýa, SWV and Candiace.
City of Praise Family Ministries is led by Bishop Joel Peebles and Pastor Ylawnda Peebles and serves the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area through worship, ministry, community outreach and the arts.
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