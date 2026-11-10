THE KING IS HERE Will Return to City of Praise Family Ministries

NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

City of Praise Family Ministries will present the return of The King Is Here, an original Christmas musical written and directed by actor and acting coach Mark McKinnon. Four performances will take place December 12 and 19, 2026, at 1:00 PM and 6:30 PM each day.

Blending faith, theatre, Hip-Hop, Spoken Word and R&B, The King Is Here reimagines the Nativity story in part through the perspective of King Herod the Great, exploring his rise to power and the lengths he will go to remain King of Judea after learning another King has been born. Alongside Herod's story, audiences follow Mary and Joseph through a journey of love, faith, sacrifice and divine purpose leading to the birth of Jesus Christ.

The production stars CJ Winston, Kristian Lauren, Steven Darby and Ashley Silva, and features gospel recording artists Jeremiah Hicks and James Murphy, alongside a large supporting ensemble.

Writer/director Mark McKinnon is known for Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown, Netflix's Survival of the Thickest, seven seasons of CBS' Blue Bloods, and Criminal Minds: Evolution. He is founder and head acting coach of McKinnon Acting Studio and has led the City of Praise drama ministry for 11 years. Co-director Derrick A. King appears in Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Again?, was a series regular on 4400, and teaches film/TV performance at Howard University. Co-director Ephraim Nehemiah is a nationally recognized spoken-word artist selected to represent the United States at the 2027 World Poetry Slam in Tokyo; his work has been featured by AFROPUNK, TEDx and the Smithsonian Channel. Director of Music Aaron Hardin was an arranger/producer for Seasons 4 and 5 of FOX's The Masked Singer and has worked with Eric Roberson, J. Cole, Jazmine Sullivan, Tems, Mýa, SWV and Candiace.

City of Praise Family Ministries is led by Bishop Joel Peebles and Pastor Ylawnda Peebles and serves the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area through worship, ministry, community outreach and the arts.

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming