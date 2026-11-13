Spotlight: THE ELABORATE ENTRANCE OF CHAD DEITY: A Knockout Comedy at NextStop Theatre

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Save $10 on tickets to THE ELABORATE ENTRANCE OF CHAD DEITY at NextStop Theatre Company in Washington, DC, with code BWW10. Performances run Nov. 5–29. Get tickets and details here.

NextStop Theatre Company presents THE ELABORATE ENTRANCE OF CHAD DEITY as part of its 26-27 Season. The comedy, described by the production as a Pulitzer Prize finalist, follows a pro-wrestler who has decided he is done getting paid to lose. Performances take place Nov. 5–29 in Washington, DC.

For more on the production, the NextStop Theatre Company page is available at nextstoptheatre.org, and a video is available to watch on YouTube.

Use code BWW10 at checkout to take $10 off tickets. Book your seats for THE ELABORATE ENTRANCE OF CHAD DEITY today.

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