NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Something delicious is at the theatre: My English Persian Kitchen is coming to Washington, DC, and it has been extended by popular demand. The North American premiere of Irish-Palestinian playwright Hannah Khalil's inventive show runs at the Atlas Performing Arts Center through December 13 (originally scheduled November 12 – December 13). Buy Tickets.

Presented by Solas Nua, the production follows one woman's resettlement in England and then in Belfast after she flees an abusive husband and her home country of Iran. Longing for home, she turns to her mother's recipes for solace and strength as she rebuilds both her life and her spirit. The one-woman play is adapted from the true story of Atoosa Sepehr and features live cooking of ash-e-reshteh onstage, bringing audiences together through the communal nature of food and the joy of finding home.

The Guardian has called it a thoroughly flavourful feast of a play. Critics are also responding warmly: DC Theatre Arts calls it "extraordinary and essential," and Washington City Paper describes it as "an engaging and personable experience...a pleasure you don't often get in the theater."

The show blends storytelling, culture, family, and food into a 4D experience, and the production has partnered with acclaimed Persian restaurant Joon for something special for audiences who attend.

Ready to grab a seat at the table? Something delicious is at the theatre: My English Persian Kitchen, and seats are waiting for you in the kitchen theatre.

The race is on for the Washington, DC Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Favorite Local Theatre Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional) 1 The Roguish Players 20% 2 St. Mark's Players 14% 3 City of Fairfax Theatre Company 10% 4 Prince William Little Theatre 9% 5 Reston Community Players 8% Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Non-Professional) 1 Vidyuth Sreenivasan - COMING TO AMERICA: AN IMMIGRANT CABARET Atlas Performing Arts Center 50% 2 Fools! Improv Cast - FOOLS! LIVE ON STAGE Hylton Center/Arts Alive 50% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone