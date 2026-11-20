"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Spotlight: Something Delicious is at the Theatre: My English Persian Kitchen
"Comfort theatre for the cold autumn season" –The Indiependent
Something delicious is at the theatre: My English Persian Kitchen is coming to Washington, DC, and it has been extended by popular demand. The North American premiere of Irish-Palestinian playwright Hannah Khalil's inventive show runs at the Atlas Performing Arts Center through December 13 (originally scheduled November 12 – December 13). Buy Tickets.
Presented by Solas Nua, the production follows one woman's resettlement in England and then in Belfast after she flees an abusive husband and her home country of Iran. Longing for home, she turns to her mother's recipes for solace and strength as she rebuilds both her life and her spirit. The one-woman play is adapted from the true story of Atoosa Sepehr and features live cooking of ash-e-reshteh onstage, bringing audiences together through the communal nature of food and the joy of finding home.
The Guardian has called it a thoroughly flavourful feast of a play. Critics are also responding warmly: DC Theatre Arts calls it "extraordinary and essential," and Washington City Paper describes it as "an engaging and personable experience...a pleasure you don't often get in the theater."
The show blends storytelling, culture, family, and food into a 4D experience, and the production has partnered with acclaimed Persian restaurant Joon for something special for audiences who attend.
Ready to grab a seat at the table? Something delicious is at the theatre: My English Persian Kitchen, and seats are waiting for you in the kitchen theatre.
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