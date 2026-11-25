Spotlight: Sail Away With Us to The Old Man and the Old Moon at Constellation Theatre
⚓️ All Aboard for The Old Man and The Old Moon!
Sail away with Constellation Theatre Company this season: Sail Away With Us to The Old Man and the Old Moon!
Constellation Theatre Company opens the first production of its 20th Anniversary Season with The Old Man and The Old Moon, presented at the Sprenger Theater at the Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002. Performances run November 19 through December 13. The production marks the company's first time in the Sprenger Theater, one of Atlas's most versatile spaces.
Book, music, and lyrics are by PigPen Theatre Co., and the production is directed by Constellation's Founding Artistic Director, Allison Arkell Stockman. Refiye Tappan serves as musical director, with choreography by Natalie Cutcher and Ryan Sellers.
The story follows the Moon's caretaker as he sets out on an epic adventure to pursue his true love across the sea. An ensemble of actor-musicians brings the tale to life with towering ships, flying sharks, and an overstuffed hot air balloon, blending powerful storytelling with folk-rock music. The company describes it as an enchanting fantasy for all ages.
The cast includes Leela Avilés-Dawson, Darren Badley, Clint Blakely, Carter Crosby, Sally Imbriano, Ben Lauer, Refiye Tappan, Moira Todd, Faith Wang, and Sam C. Jones as The Old Man. Seth Drenning, Lydia Gifford, Lloyd Marcus, and Kayleandra White are the understudies. The creative team includes Sara Beth Hall (Scenic Design), Angeli Novio (Costume Design), Max Doolittle (Lighting Design), Kevin L. Alexander (Sound Design), Amy Kellett (Props and Puppet Design), Sierra Young (Intimacy and Fight Direction), Tonya Beckman (Dialect Coach), and Luís Ramon Córdovez (Production Stage Manager).
Tickets are available now. Buy Tickets or Learn More about the production. For more information, visit www.ConstellationTheatre.org or call 202.204.7741.
Visit the Constellation Theatre Company to learn more about the company and its 20th Anniversary Season.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Are You Now or Have You Ever Been?
Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater (10/17-12/06)
|
The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity
NextStop Theatre (11/05-11/29)
|
The Old Man and The Old Moon
Constellation Theatre Company (11/19-12/13)
|
The Holiday Show
Lincoln Theatre (12/05-12/13)
|
My English Persian Kitchen
Atlas Performing Arts Center (11/12-12/06)
|
Doubt: A Parable
Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab, Olney Theatre Center (6/02-7/11)
|
Frosty The Snow Man
Adventure Theatre MTC (11/21-1/03)
|
The Dinner Detective DC True Crime Mystery Show
The Dinner Detective Washington DC (12/12-12/12)
|
Disney Frozen the Broadway Musical
Hylton Performing Arts Center (11/20-11/29)
|
Natural History
Mosaic Theater Company (1/21-2/07)