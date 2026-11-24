"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Sheria Irving to Star in First U.S. Regional Production of PRIMA FACIE at Arena Stage
Performances will run January 8 – March 7, 2027.
Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater revealed the cast and creative team for Prima Facie. In its first-ever U.S. regional staging, Suzie Miller's Tony-nominated and Olivier-winning legal drama examining the space between law and justice will run January 8 – March 7, 2027, in Arena's intimate Arlene and Robert Kogod Cradle, directed by Candis C. Jones. Sheria Irving will take on the case of a lifetime in the role of Tessa, with Chloe Mutebi serving as understudy.
Tessa is a brilliant criminal defense attorney who has fought her way to the top of her field, defending men accused of sexual assault. When an unthinkable event forces her from one side of the courtroom to the other, what follows is a reckoning with the law's patriarchal power and the wrestle between the burden of proof and truth. Prima Facie is a gut-wrenching, one-woman tour de force about what happens when someone who once believed in the system realizes it no longer protects her.
In delivering this tale about the pursuit of justice, Jones will be joined by a creative team composed of Arena alumni, including set designer Gisela Estrada (Tempestuous Elements), Costume Designer Ivania Stack (POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive), lighting designer Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew (A Wrinkle in Time), sound designer and composer Matthew M. Nielson (Nina Simone: Four Women), and hair and wig designer LaShawn Melton (Fremont Ave.). Casting is by Raiyon Hunter, CSA. The stage management team includes Lauren Taylor Winston, Christi B. Spann, Julia Singer, Kyla S. Mermejo-Varga, and Thomas Nagata.
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