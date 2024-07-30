Shakespeare Theatre Company Announces The Cast Of COMEDY OF ERRORS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shakespeare Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team of the first show of 24/25 Season, William Shakespeare's Comedy of Errors, directed by STC Artistic Director Simon Godwin.

The company includes previously announced talents Alex Brightman and David Fynn, known for playing Dewey in School of Rock in the Broadway and West End productions, respectively, in the roles of the twin Dromios, servants to the similarly twinned Antipholus(es). This music-infused production runs at STC's Klein Theatre from September 10 to October 6.

“After the tragic darkness of Macbeth with Ralph Fiennes, I'm delighted to be embracing one of Shakespeare's sunniest comedies,” says Godwin. “Comedy of Errors playfully asks, are we all that we seem? Or something more? Welcoming this wonderful cast to Washington, led by the incomparable Alex Brightman and David Fynn, fills with me joy.”

Playing the other set of twins, Antipholus and Antipholus, in this raucous comedy of mistaken identity are Ralph Adriel Johnson and Christian Thompson. Johnson last appeared in STC's production of A Midsummer Night's Dream (2015) and is a frequent face on television in such shows as American Horror Story and Fleishman Is in Trouble. Facing off as his long-lost twin is Thompson, whose numerous Broadway credits include a recent run as Fiyero in Wicked, as well as Thoughts of a Colored Man and Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, and he appeared locally leading Catch Me If You Can at Arena Stage.

The cast also includes noted Shakespearean actor Timothy D. Stickney, who appeared in STC's 2014 production of As You Like It, and Broadway talent Amanda Naughton, with sisters Adriana and Luciana (wife and love interest of the twin Antipholi, respectively) played by two newcomers to STC, Shayvawn Webster and Cloteal L. Horne.

Other familiar faces to STC audiences will be Eric Hissom (Our Town) and Jacob Brandt (As You Like It), and local D.C. actors including Ro Boddie, Camilo Linares, and Kimberly Dodson, making their STC debuts alongside Paige Rammelkamp and Pearl Rhein.

Understudies for the company include Cheryl Aiello, Katrina Clark, Alexandria Grigsby, and Ari Post, all of whom are part of STC's Academy class of 2024.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

Comedy of Errors runs in Shakespeare Theatre Company's Klein Theatre September 10–October 6. Currently, tickets are currently on sale through full-season subscriptions and three- and four-play packages.

Single tickets go on sale for Comedy of Errors on Monday, August 5. Single tickets will start at $35. For more information, please visit ShakespeareTheatre.org or call our Box Office at 202.547.1122.

