SINGIN' IN THE RAIN To Open At CYT Fredericksburg In Spotsylvania

NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Singin' in the Rain has all the makings of a Tinseltown tabloid headline. In silent movies, Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont are a hot item but, behind the scenes, things aren't always as they appear on the big screen! Meanwhile, Lina's squeaky voice might be the end of her career in "talking pictures" without the help of a talented young actress to do the talking and singing for her.

Christian Youth Theater (CYT) is an after-school theater arts training program for students ages 4-18. Since its founding in 1980, CYT has grown to be the largest youth theater program in the nation, with Branches nationwide training thousands of students a year.

This show will be led by the wonderful artistic team, including Director Nathan Trementozzi, Music Director Pam King, Choreographer Ashley Culberson, Directing Intern Christian Baciocco, and Stage Manager Anna Hansen.

For Trementozzi, this production is a homecoming. "I was honestly really excited to work with CYT again," he says. "They hold a special place in my heart, and I owe a lot of my love for theatre to CYT. And the people that I get to work with made the decision really easy to make."

He hopes families leave the theater smiling. "I hope that families will walk away from this production with a little bit of a lighter step. This musical is such a blast to see and experience that you can't help but smile. The dances are truly something worth seeing."

And his favorite moment in the show? "My favorite moment in the show is Make 'Em Laugh! This number is so fun and wacky that you can't help but laugh. Not to mention, the process of getting this number on its feet was chaotic and wild, and full of so much laughter and joy. And I hope that you will see that joy firsthand."

Tickets are available now. Tickets are $18 ($20 at the door). Performances will take place at Spotsylvania High School, located at 6975 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, VA 22551.

Performances will run: Saturday, Nov 14th @ 2:00pm, Saturday, Nov 14th @ 7:00pm, Sunday, Nov 15th @ 3:00pm, Friday, Nov 20th @ 7:00pm, Saturday, Nov 21st @ 2:00pm, Saturday, Nov 21st @ 7:00pm and Sunday, Nov 22nd @ 3:00pm. To purchase tickets: https://www.cytfredericksburg.org/shows/Singin-in-the-Rain/51

CYT's next production is Frozen. For more information, stay tuned to https://www.cytfredericksburg.org/

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming