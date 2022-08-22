Riverside Center Will Present GHOST THE MUSICAL

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts continues the splendor of live theatre, accompanied with an optional meal service, with Ghost the Musical live onstage from September 14 through November 6.

A timeless fantasy about the power of love. When walking back to their apartment at night Sam and Molly are attacked, leaving Sam dying in the street. Unable to leave Molly in need, Sam is trapped, as a ghost, between this world and the next. With the help of a questionable psychic, Oda Mae Brown, Sam tries to communicate with Molly and protect her from harm. Based on the hit 1990 romantic film of the same name, starring Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg, and featuring the classic song, Unchained Melody.

Riverside's Producing Artistic Director, Patrick A'Hearn, is delighted to have newcomer, Toneisha Harris, in the Whoopi Goldberg role of "Oda Mae Brown." Toneisha is well-known as the season 18 runner-up on the NBC hit show "The Voice." He is also excited for additional newcomers, Jarrad Biron Green as the Patrick Swayze role of "Sam Wheat," and Ashlee Waldbauer (fresh off the tour of SIX) as the Demi Moore role of "Molly Jensen." Patrick is happy to have returning favorites Joe Mayes (Carl Bruner) and Christopher Rios (Willie Lopez). Rounding out this powerful cast are Carter Crosby, Grace McNamee, Nancy M. Crawley, Andrea Kahane, Robert John Biedermann, Jarrett Bloom, Stephanie Wood, Sally Roehl, and Colleen Kleveno.

The creative team is led by director and choreographer Patti D'Beck, music direction by Carson Eubank, with scenic design by Frank Foster, lighting and projection design by Michael Jarett, and costume design by Kyna Chilcot. The creative team is completed by technical director Nathan Dunn, scenic charge artist Hailey Bean, properties master/set dresser Claire Flores, and production stage manager, Jessica Pell.

With book and lyrics by Bruce Joel Rubin, music and lyrics by Dave Stewart and Glen Ballard, this powerful love story, interlaced with comedy and suspense, will enchant you long past the performance.

For tickets, contact the Box Office at (540) 370-4300 or go online to www.riversidedt.com. Regular price tickets: range $60-$75, plus applicable tax. Discounted senior and group rates are available. Additionally, discount show-only rush tickets are available the day of the performance while seating lasts. Evening performances start at 7:30 pm, with meal service beginning at 5:30 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Wednesday Matinee performances start at 1:30 pm, with meal service beginning at 11:30 am. Sunday Matinee performances start at 3:00 pm, with meal service beginning at 1:00 pm.

About Riverside Center for the Performing Arts:

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, named Central Virginia's Theater of the Year in 2019 by BroadwayWorld.com, is located in historic Stafford County just off I-95 in Fredericksburg, Virginia and produces the best of Broadway's plays and musicals each year with performances Wednesday through Sunday. Follow Riverside Center on Facebook (facebook.com/riversidecenter), Twitter (@riversidecpa98), Instagram (@riversidecpa), and YouTube (RiversideCenter) for behind-the-scenes info, photos, and fun throughout the year. For a complete list of shows, show times, pricing, and more information about the season, visit www.riversidedt.com.