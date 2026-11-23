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The Washington National Opera (WNO) called We the People a “Musical Celebration of Liberty & Independence,” and, indeed, many of the selections in the concert featured texts on just that—a wide-ranging mix of opera, Broadway, and art song. Soprano Renée Fleming and Baritone Thomas Hampson have been thrilling audiences for 40 years, and Tenor Jonathan Tetelman is into his second decade of following suit. His duet with Hampson from Verdi's Don Carlo was one of the high points of the concert. Tetelman genuinely proves the concept “Verdi tenor.”

Fleming's performance of an aria from Cilea's Adriana Lecouvreur simply glowed. Later, she presented her less often used chest voice in a dramatic rendition of “In the Pines.” Hampson, likewise, excelled across genres, offering an aria from Rossini's last opera Guillaume Tell (a good-guy baritone role for a change in a repertoire of so many villains) and then a setting by the American composer John Musto to one of Langston Hughes' poems and Aaron Copland's “At the River.” For his 20th century part, Tetelman knocked “Granada” out of the park (aka Constitution Hall, one of the several venues now in use by WNO since it declared its independence from the new “management” of the Kennedy Center).

The winner of this year's Marian Anderson Vocal Award, Soprano Amber R. Monroe, had more command of modern selections than of Verdi's “O patria mia,” (Aida) during which her vibrato embarked on a route towards wobble. But in the title role of Nkeiru Okoye's 2014 opera, Harriet Tubman: When I Crossed That Line to Freedom, and in a duet from Flaherty's Ragtime, the tessituras sat lower, so Monroe sounded more secure, not to mention more accurate.

Ten members of the Cafritz Young Artists Program did excellent work in the second part of the concert. (But where were they during “Va Pensiero”?! Why does an opera company perform a vocal selection even the audience could sing as an instrumental piece?) They performed not one but two Broadway show finales: Oklahoma! and Carousel, with Fleming singing her Tony-nominated Nettie Fowler's “You'll Never Walk Alone.” However, no disrespect, Copland's The Tender Land cannot out-finale Rodgers and Hammerstein. Placing “The Promise of Living” at the very end was a programming, not a musical, error. The singers did the charming piece justice, but the number walked alone.

Otherwise, director Peter McClintock supported the singers in using the thrust space that has eliminated the previous “orchestra” seating in Constitution Hall. They roamed the space in ways that recitalists never can, taking care to face all three sides of audience. The Cafritz group proved to be dance 9, singing 10. And Alexander V. Nichols designed projections which complemented the various musical pieces—the golden sky at the end of the storm and of the Rodgers and Hammerstein anthem has never been more fully realized.

The WNO really ought to come to terms with the existence of microphones, speakers, and amplifiers. Suddenly turning them on during a concert (as happened when the Broadway segment began) is only slightly less egregious as using them during an entire opera. Audiences. Can. Hear. Opera. Singers. The human voice is a three-dimensional object which opera singers train to make even more substantial; amplification flattens voices. All the current seats in Constitution Hall are at the acoustically correct angle to enable perfect sound. (And so are most seats at Lisner, Harman, Strathmore). Trained opera singers need microphones and amps the way fish need bicycles. Save money: lose the mics and kill the amps.

The (KCOHO) orchestra sounded wonderful. Conductor Robert Spano might have been provided with a small monitor so that he could see the singers the way they could see him in this venue. Thomas Hampson's got to be followed, after all. No WNO subscriber should feel deprived of a “whole opera” because the company presented this excellent and memorable concert.

We the People was a one-performance-only engagement in Constitution Hall, November 22, 2026.

(Photo of Amber R. Monroe by Elman Studio)

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