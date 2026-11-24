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An unrecognized but hauntingly familiar tune is a key component of Constellation Theatre Company's production of "The Old Man and the Old Moon," a comedic musical fantasy created by the PigPen Theatre Company. Audience members, as they watch it, will likely remember bedtime stories and songs they heard as young children.

The ensemble appears on Dani Reuda's imaginatively minimalist playground-like set (which, through the course of the show, becomes several ships, a tavern, and the belly of a fish) and introduce the premise. The play purports to tell the tale of "how the moon became the way it is." In a vaguely Celtic seaside village at a time that looks to be the early 1800s, we meet "The Old Man" (Sam C. Jones, the only member of the cast to play a single role,) The Old Man's job is to regularly fill the moon with light. But when his bored and neglected wife, as you might have guessed, "The Old Woman," (Moira Todd) decides to take an impromptu sea journey, he pursues her, forsaking his lunar duties. Confronting his fear of the sea, The Old Man assumes the identity of "Pericles Llewellyn McWallander," a celebrated naval hero, and manages to commandeer a naval ship led by the strict but quietly sympathetic Matheson (Clint Blakely), leading to further misadventures involving a dog trained to catch fish, an airborne sojourn courtesy fictionalized versions of the Montgolfier brothers, and the aforementioned Jonah-like excursion in which the Old Man encounters the man he's been impersonation. All the while, the consequences of his dereliction of his moonlighting gig become more severe.

Obviously, we are not dealing with dramatic realism here. Like "Into the Woods," and similar works, the production is quite tongue-and-cheek, with some adult-oriented humor mixed into the script, and visible stagecraft performing many of the effects. The cast members play instruments as they sing the catchy musical numbers, which recall sea shanties of yore. Director Alison Arkell Stockman has assembled a cohesive and dynamic ensemble. Jones and Todd have comedic chemistry as the leads, and Leela Aviles-Dawson is a standout as Llewellyn, a crew member of the ship and longtime admirer of The Old Man's assumed identity. While she is upset to discover the truth, meeting him nonetheless proves to be an inspiring and affirming experience.

If you've got family with kids in town for the holidays and are looking for something to do together, "The Old Man and the Old Moon" is slight but diverting entertainment which will provide an enjoyable evening for audience members of all ages. It runs one hour and 40 minutes without an intermission.

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